The Battle of the Atlantic has been called the "longest, largest, and most complex" naval battle in history. As Prime Minister Winston Churchill remarked in 1941, “Everything turns on the Battle of the Atlantic.”
The outcome of that battle was a strategic victory for the Allies — the German blockade failed — but at great cost: 3,500 merchant ships and 175 warships were sunk in the Atlantic, for the loss of 783 U-boats and 47 German surface warships.
Improved naval tactics and aircraft were crucial in turning the tide — radar technology also played a significant role. In fact, some historians have even claimed that radar helped the Allies win the war more than any other piece of technology, including the atomic bomb. Weapons called Hedgehog and Squid were developed which allowed attack ships to catapult depth-charges up to 300 yards in front of the ship. The Allies also set up hunter-killer groups of ships.
Long range VLR Liberators (Very Long Range) closed the Atlantic Gap, also known as “The Black Pit,” where U-boats preyed on helpless Allied ships. The UK’s Fairey Swordfish torpedo bomber was also a highly effective deterrent — not just in kills, but in keeping U-boats submerged.
U-boats had to spend many hours of each day on the surface in order to replenish their batteries. They could travel at quite good speeds and fire their torpedoes very effectively whilst on the surface, but once submerged they were vulnerable.
Relying on their electric batteries for power they were restricted to barely three knots and, unless they could surface and recharge their batteries, they were virtually dead in the water and easily detectable by Allied surface units.
In the year 2023, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) has changed greatly. The field of detecting, tracking, deterring and destroying enemy submarines has grown more complex.
Heidi Shyu, Undersecretary of Defense for research and engineering, said the Department of Defense (DoD) will see more new technology in the next decade than it has in the last 50 years. This “tsunami of technology” presents a problem — things are changing so fast, it can't get into the hands of sailors fast enough.
Rick Kitchens, director of Navy Programs at L3Harris, told National Defense that enemy submarines are becoming quieter, and the likelihood of developing new sensor technology that makes the ocean more transparent is unlikely. Accomplishing the ASW mission will therefore include squeezing “much more” out of existing systems — including employing artificial intelligence and unmanned systems.
But what if I told you that Boeing was developing an ASW weapon which could be dropped from an altitude of 30,000 feet and successfully attack enemy subs from long ranges.
The Mark 54 (Mk 54) “flying torpedo” would be the first-of-its-kind system that would eliminate the need for planes to come close to the water to release anti-submarine weapons.
According to a report in the EurAsian Times, the High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAAWC) Air Launch Accessory (ALA), will be installed on the Mk 54s by Boeing Co. Defense, Space & Security as a part of a US $12 million Naval Sea Systems Command contract.
An all-digital lightweight torpedo with advanced software algorithms, the Mk 54s are a Raytheon product and are usually fired by the P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance and ASW aircraft operated by the US Navy.
Amid rising tensions with China, the system offers a massive tactical advantage in a standoff ASW strike that is well out of the range of surface-to-air missiles (SAM).
The HAAWC ALA enables the Raytheon MK 54 torpedo to glide through the air from altitudes as high as 30,000 feet — essentially transforming the torpedo into a glide weapon that can attack enemy-submerged submarines from long ranges.
As the torpedo nears the water, it jettisons its wings and tail and takes on its original role as a smart torpedo, the report said. After shedding these control surfaces, the HAAWC ALA releases a parachute from the back that breaks its fall and enters the water.
From there onwards, it begins its run toward the target. The torpedo can detect, track, and attack enemy submarines autonomously.
According to a report in Military Electronics and Aerospace, the HAAWC will enable the P-8A aircraft to maintain optimum surveillance altitudes without wasting time and fuel to descend and then go back to high patrol altitudes.
Attacking from high altitudes also enables the P-8A to reduce the time between target acquisition and action, keeping well outside the range of shore-based anti-aircraft defences.
"The MK54 is the most thoroughly tested torpedo in the world,” said Rear Admiral John D. Butler, U.S. Navy, program executive officer, submarines.
During recently concluded operational testing, the MK 54 met or exceeded all design specifications and surpassed performance requirements, he said. "With the MK 54 lightweight torpedo now reaching the fleet, threat submarines truly have no place to hide," he said.
Kinda gives new meaning to the military phrase, “Death from above” doesn’t it?
