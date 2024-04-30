MAKICHUK: Can Quebec separatists save Canada from the Trudeau legacy?

There is hope for Alberta, my friends. There is hope. And ironically it lies in the power of Quebecers to go it alone. It appears that they, and only they can break this steady deconstruction of the nation we call Canada.What am I talking about?Canadian journalist, former diplomat, civil servant and newspaper publisher Norman Spector writes on X (Twitter) that Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon would likely head up a majority separatist government, if an election were held tomorrow.More importantly says Spector, Plamondon has pledged that the province will hold a third independence referendum should his party take power. He calls Ottawa “an existential threat” and said Canada is no longer a federation “but an increasingly unitary state, where (Quebec’s) political weight will be less than one-fifth.”Some might say Quebec's bold and brazen entitlement has driven it to this point. In fact the reasons are all too obvious. Justin Trudeau's disastrous eight and a half years in power have led us to a Canada that is almost unrecognizable at home, and abroad.No longer a proud nation, he has stoked anger, division and hate, all but abandoned provincial consultations and left us reeling with gargantuan debt following a string of ill-advised policies.But getting back to Quebec — let's pose the argument, that only by the separation of Quebec, can Canada actually move forward.Such a development would be both good and bad for Canada, for Quebec, and for the West. Perhaps not so much for Ontario, as it would break its historical stranglehold.The eastern carpetbaggers would no longer be welcome. It would also break Trudeau's dictatorial, Stalinist hold on the nation. Yes, it would devastate our economies, no question about that. A terrifying possibility. One that stops people in their tracks, and howl to the moon against separation. But those are the folks who with six-figure salaries. They like their Audis and BMWs, and the status quo. They don't like change. No, I'm afraid it would be time to circle the waggons and revisit budgets and social programs. The drunken sailor socialist federal spending would have to stop. Sorry about your dental and pharmacy programs.But perhaps it would also offer a chance to build a new confederation and re-establish power to the provinces, where it belongs — not to the contemptible whims of a hostile in the PMO's office... An office that has violated Canadians' rights, dignity and sovereignty with overreaching controls and with policies that have stripped Canada's youth of their hopes and dreams. An office that demonizes those who dare to disagree with the Trudeau Liberals and their enviro-fascism, that is a regime that has prioritized climate change, diversity and inclusion, a disastrous feel-good ideology that has abandoned common sense and the common purpose.Never in my life, have I seen such despondent reactions from young Albertans, to what the future may hold for them. They are overwhelmed by the situation in Canada, and the state of the world today. And the future looks even bleaker from their point of view.They may never own a home, never own a new car. Never own real estate that will drive their equity and protect their retirement. Many face school debts in excess of $30,000 upon graduation — with demands they pay it back, as soon as they receive their diplomas.Make no mistake, this a bombshell — for it is future generations that will be expected to underwrite the nation's direction.Justin Trudeau's policies have done the exact opposite of what he set out to do. Making Canada the world's glaring bad example of gross mismanagement.Only Canada would waste nearly $70 million on an ArrivCan app, and let the two culprits get away with it.Justin's legacy — a veritable Sword of Damocles — will take years if not decades to remove. A Liberal black hole of despair, rolling across this once great nation, eating up hopes and dreams.Canadians pitted against Canadians — how did we get here, and how in God's name do we fix it?If Quebec were to split, the game would change overnight. No more transfer payments, no more nothing. It would be everybody, provincially, for himself, and it would only make us stronger and more resilient. Sink or swim. Perhaps too, it would spur investment in new technologies and kick-start our lagging productivity.While Canada ranks among the top countries to live in, our productivity doesn’t even hit the top 10 compared to other countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), according to Queen's University data. That productivity grade is a proxy for how well we compete — which is poorly — where productivity is a measure of GDP per capita.Canada is currently ranked 18th, its GDP per hour worked at 42.5 per cent of No. 1-ranked Ireland. An embarrassing stat.While large companies invest more in productivity-improving technology and training, many of Canada’s largest organizations are comfortably part of stable oligopolies (banking and telecom companies, for example), with less industry pressure to be more competitive, Queens reported.Worse yet, Canada’s trades and apprenticeship programs, where many of the people who implement productivity-enhancing measures would come from, are also less developed, especially in comparison to the EU.Marking climate change as the No. 1 priority of the Liberal government, does nothing to assuage these looming issues and many others.On the good side, it is a miracle, that even with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, surging interest rates and concerns of a looming recession, a majority (71%) of Canadian small business owners are confident their businesses will continue to thrive.That’s according to a survey by Zensurance, conducted in partnership with the Angus Reid Forum.You might say small businesses have survived, despite Trudeau.The fact remains, we are being held hostage by a mop-haired dullard and an environmental extremist mafia.Will it take the separation of Quebec to ultimately free us, and for Canada to seek greener pastures? Where does one find hope, when hope appears to have forsaken us?Will we ever toss this clown show, from the PMO?Let the storm clouds gather, I say. And let those in Ottawa, hear the coming thunder. It's time to draw a line in the sand.As far as I'm concerned, Quebec is free to go. And the sooner, the better.