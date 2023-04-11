Farm Tractor Fertilizer
Image courtesy of James Baltz on Unsplash

He’s coming ... and you can’t stop him.

He will destroy your economy, your livelihood. Your children’s future, and their children too. He’s as cold and unthinking as they come. Ruthless, in his own way.

Wheat
Trudeau with Morneau

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Finance Minister Bill Morneau after he delivered the annual federal budget on March 19, 2019. A year later, Morneau resigned as both finance minister, and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre. In a book he wrote later, he offered a frank and not always compiimentary assessment of the prime minister's leadership skills.

Columnist

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

(12) comments

howard
howard

Trudeau is too busy admiring himself in the mirror instead of focusing on happenings out in the provinces.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

The clowns in edmonton and calgary will never vote for seperation. Im waiting to see if ndp win in may. If they do im gonna head for a nice warm malaria filled tent in south america. At least i will be free from turdo and notley.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The fact is Trudeau doesn’t care

He wants riots death and bloodshed

He wants you to put up a fight so he can kill you and your children

Trudeau is an absolute psychopath and a psychotic

He looks forward with glee to inflicting as much pain as possible on the Western “undesirables”

People don’t seem to understand just how psychologically deranged, mentally insane and psychopathic Trudeau really is

gtkeough
gtkeough

Morneau is nothing more than a sanctimonious WEF puppet. His meetings & letters with them, just a with freeloading Freelands, tell a very true, undeniable story. If Moreau was affected in the smallest of ways as he states with our Blackfaced POS, why on earth did he serve him so well for the 4 years he did? Why did he so conveniently forget about his $ millions in real estate holdings in foreign territory, & why did he allow himself to be Trudopes fall guy in 2019? Like all too many corrupted politicians, we allow these thieves when caught, just to walk away with millions of our tax dollars in their pockets, with 0 accountability to be had, only to show back up a short time later ( hoping on short memories ) looking to do it all over again. To give any credence to words from Morneau, would akin to stating Trudope has integrity.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Did you hear the latest? The regime is suggesting taking total control of the prairie provinces resources. Apparently Lametti is looking into same. Do you think that will fly? Over my dead body.

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[thumbup]

Paul S
Paul S

If Trudeau and the Liberals win the next election.... It will be time for Alberta and Saskatchewan to join together and bid ado to Canada.... We can do much better on our own!

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

actually, dave, I think they DO "have a clue". The conclusion that you dont want to draw (and lots of Canadians dont want to draw), is that THIS CLOWN IS ACTUALLY A TRAITOR TO CANADA. Schwab has said it publicly---the WEF has "penetrated" our Cabinet. Over half, by Schwab's own public musing. THEY DONT HAVE CANADA'S INTEREST AT HEART. They make it up as they go. "Climate Change" is "global warming" with a new name. Based on "emissions of CO2" by humans. Because CO2 is some kind of "greenhouse gas". It is all complicated BS. But "emissions of nitrogen" is just made-up nonsense. Nitrogen makes up 78% of our atmosphere (if I recall my grade 5 science), and is AN INERT GAS. Is Nitrogen, by verbal association, a "greenhouse gas"?? When did THAT happen? How does that work?? Did Schwab wave a magic wand yesterday, and--BIngo!!! a new scourge to be dealt with by our Playschool leader?? We Canadians are a non-violent lot--live and let live, and all of that. But at some point, like a kettle, if the water heats up enough, the lid will blow off.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Prairie and inter-mountain Canadians have little in common with their rulers in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver. In the same way Great Plains and mountain -States Americans are disgusted with their bi-coastal elites. The solution is to erase the international boundary along the 49th parallel and make two north-south borders, one along the Mississippi etc and the other just east of the Pacific coast cities.

guest714
guest714

Well when this Trudeau scandal is finished with, I hope him and his family can never walk the streets of Canada again without being punished for what he has done to the people and this country. That goes for all liberals really, they should be made to feel uncomfortable where ever they go, they deserve to be punished

Footloose
Footloose

Aug 24/22 Chris Oldcorn WS

"Trudeau’s government has big plans to enforce its environmental regulations as the ministry of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is creating a new

facility with interrogation rooms, biological labs, controlled quiet rooms, intelligence facilities, media relations offices, and a firearms armoury.

The new facility, first reported by The Counter Signal, is to be located in Winnipeg and provides a glimpse into “climate enforcement” within Canada in the future.

On the job board Indeed, the ECCC is recruiting Climate “Pollution” Officers for a new unit called the “Environmental Enforcement Directorate.”

The facility is over 50,000 square feet and has a weather forecasting staff among the hundreds of ECCC staff.

Trudeau’s government quietly passed the Impact Assessment Act (IAA) which gives wide-ranging powers to “Enforcement Officers.”

The government has shared little information publicly about the climate police.

However, the IAA permits the ECCC officers to enter any premise with no warrant to “verify compliance or prevent non- compliance” with the IAA.

The federal government was already caught testing illegally on private farmland in Saskatchewan, with Premier Scott Moe threatening to arrest the federal agents for trespassing if it continues."

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[scared]

