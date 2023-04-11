He’s coming ... and you can’t stop him.
He will destroy your economy, your livelihood. Your children’s future, and their children too. He’s as cold and unthinking as they come. Ruthless, in his own way.
In fact, he wants to kill your oil industry. He wants to ban your fertilizers. And he wants to bury you in carbon taxes and emission cuts.
Yet, he seeks power. More and more power, over your lives.
I’m speaking to Canada’s great prairie provinces — Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
And the threat is real. And it’s based in Ottawa led by a former drama teacher with nice hair — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal cohorts, who all fall into line like a kindergarten class.
Pathetically into line, however.
Ladies and gents, if the Trudeau Liberals get in for another term, defeating PC Leader Pierre Marcel Poilievre, it could spark a reaction that has the potential to tear the country apart.
If Trudeau's disastrous policies — crackpot green policies with no connection to reality — continue to unfold as planned, the impact could unravel Canada’s economy and the political fabric that holds us together.
Prairie farmers say this is not the time to reduce fertilizer use, as Canada is already a world leader in low-emission farming techniques. They say the government’s edict (without consultation, mind you) to reduce emissions from fertilizer use in the country by 30% by 2030 would be deeply detrimental.
“If you take those nutrients away, we will grow less. That would be detrimental to our profit. What that means for Canadians is higher food prices, we do not need higher food prices,” Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association Dir. Cherilyn Jolly-Nagel told Global News.
Jolly-Nagel was shocked the Trudeau government would add another hurdle to farmers on top of the carbon tax, putting farmers in a tighter spot than ever.
“We have the highest quality crop techniques in the world in Canada. We need to continue that growth, not deplete our crop yield.”
“We haven’t really seen a lack of food on the shelves in Canada, but that may happen to a bigger extent if we continue this road,” she told Global News.
What's the cost of this wayward policy?
A report commissioned by the Western Canadian Wheat Growers put a price tag on Trudeau’s virtue, with a 30% reduction on fertilizer costing Saskatchewan $4.61 billion, Alberta $2.95 billion, and Manitoba $1.58 billion dollars. And that's not the grand total; that's just for the spring canola and wheat crops. All because of a “Wizard of Oz” green dreamland in the head of a total fool.
Seeking international glory at the opening of the UN climate summit in Glasgow in 2021, Trudeau doubled down on his campaign promise to impose greenhouse-gas emissions caps on Canada’s oil-and-gas industry, the Globe reported.
Trudeau’s government wants a 42% reduction in emissions from the oil and gas sector as part of Canada’s plan to meet its 2030 emissions-reduction goal.
That's despite the fact provinces are leading the way on reducing emissions and driving the transition to new sources of energy.
In her open letter to Trudeau, UCP Leader Danielle Smith wrote: “It is worth noting Canada’s oil sands operators announced plans to spend $24 billion on emission-reduction projects by 2030 as part of their commitment to reach net zero by 2050. All of this amounts to a herculean effort undertaken by industry partners, and Alberta’s government, to position ourselves as the foremost leader in emissions reduction and responsible energy production.”
It’s not like we are sitting here, doing nothing. It’s just Ottawa doesn’t listen and doesn’t care. And why is that the case? Why do they ignore us? Why are they aloof?
In former Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s latest book, Where To From Here: A Path to Canadian Prosperity (ECW Press), he recounts how all his advice to the Trudeau administration was roundly ignored.
According to a review in the Globe & Mail, Morneau got into politics because he wanted to improve Canada’s dismal economic productivity within an environmentally responsible and socially progressive framework.
He got out because he lost respect for you-know-who. His insider’s account features a highly unflattering account of a prime minister who never really learned how to lead. Morneau preferred a managerial approach to solving problems: collaborating with colleagues to set goals and craft strategies to meet them. But he found the prime minister to be aloof and distant, the Globe reported.
But the biggest problem for Morneau was his failure of leadership. “I came to realize while his performance skills were superb, his management and interpersonal communication abilities were sorely lacking.”
Let’s face it, our leader is not a leader. Canada desperately needs change, and the sooner the better.
Which brings us back to Canada’s Prairie provinces.
According to Wikipedia, the Prairies grow enough wheat and canola to rank us among the top three exporting nations in the world.
The mines of Saskatchewan produce and ship more critical potassium fertilizer than any other country — a billion tonnes per year.
The province is also among the world’s largest exporters of beef and a top exporter of lentils.
It made nearly $15 million selling leases during the 2021-22 fiscal year — an increase of 131%, the CBC reported.
Meanwhile, Manitoba's agriculture sector is a significant economic driver, employing more than 23,000 people and contributing $4.5 billion to the provincial GDP in 2019.
Why in God’s name would Ottawa want to mess with this success? Why?
It’s mind-boggling, it really is. History has shown us trying to micro-manage economies just doesn’t work. And I would not be surprised if the Prairies, which includes Alberta by the way, took matters in their own hands.
Mr. Trudeau is very lucky — very, very lucky — we don't have a Rene Levesque or a Peter Lougheed to take the reins of Western independence.
To quote that line in Peter Gabriel’s Biko, “You can blow out a candle … but you can’t blow out a fire.”
Canada — a once great country — is clearly on the brink. A Prairie storm is brewing, and the boffins in Ottawa don’t have a clue.
Trudeau is too busy admiring himself in the mirror instead of focusing on happenings out in the provinces.
The clowns in edmonton and calgary will never vote for seperation. Im waiting to see if ndp win in may. If they do im gonna head for a nice warm malaria filled tent in south america. At least i will be free from turdo and notley.
The fact is Trudeau doesn’t care
He wants riots death and bloodshed
He wants you to put up a fight so he can kill you and your children
Trudeau is an absolute psychopath and a psychotic
He looks forward with glee to inflicting as much pain as possible on the Western “undesirables”
People don’t seem to understand just how psychologically deranged, mentally insane and psychopathic Trudeau really is
Morneau is nothing more than a sanctimonious WEF puppet. His meetings & letters with them, just a with freeloading Freelands, tell a very true, undeniable story. If Moreau was affected in the smallest of ways as he states with our Blackfaced POS, why on earth did he serve him so well for the 4 years he did? Why did he so conveniently forget about his $ millions in real estate holdings in foreign territory, & why did he allow himself to be Trudopes fall guy in 2019? Like all too many corrupted politicians, we allow these thieves when caught, just to walk away with millions of our tax dollars in their pockets, with 0 accountability to be had, only to show back up a short time later ( hoping on short memories ) looking to do it all over again. To give any credence to words from Morneau, would akin to stating Trudope has integrity.
Did you hear the latest? The regime is suggesting taking total control of the prairie provinces resources. Apparently Lametti is looking into same. Do you think that will fly? Over my dead body.
If Trudeau and the Liberals win the next election.... It will be time for Alberta and Saskatchewan to join together and bid ado to Canada.... We can do much better on our own!
actually, dave, I think they DO "have a clue". The conclusion that you dont want to draw (and lots of Canadians dont want to draw), is that THIS CLOWN IS ACTUALLY A TRAITOR TO CANADA. Schwab has said it publicly---the WEF has "penetrated" our Cabinet. Over half, by Schwab's own public musing. THEY DONT HAVE CANADA'S INTEREST AT HEART. They make it up as they go. "Climate Change" is "global warming" with a new name. Based on "emissions of CO2" by humans. Because CO2 is some kind of "greenhouse gas". It is all complicated BS. But "emissions of nitrogen" is just made-up nonsense. Nitrogen makes up 78% of our atmosphere (if I recall my grade 5 science), and is AN INERT GAS. Is Nitrogen, by verbal association, a "greenhouse gas"?? When did THAT happen? How does that work?? Did Schwab wave a magic wand yesterday, and--BIngo!!! a new scourge to be dealt with by our Playschool leader?? We Canadians are a non-violent lot--live and let live, and all of that. But at some point, like a kettle, if the water heats up enough, the lid will blow off.
Prairie and inter-mountain Canadians have little in common with their rulers in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver. In the same way Great Plains and mountain -States Americans are disgusted with their bi-coastal elites. The solution is to erase the international boundary along the 49th parallel and make two north-south borders, one along the Mississippi etc and the other just east of the Pacific coast cities.
Well when this Trudeau scandal is finished with, I hope him and his family can never walk the streets of Canada again without being punished for what he has done to the people and this country. That goes for all liberals really, they should be made to feel uncomfortable where ever they go, they deserve to be punished
Aug 24/22 Chris Oldcorn WS
"Trudeau’s government has big plans to enforce its environmental regulations as the ministry of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is creating a new
facility with interrogation rooms, biological labs, controlled quiet rooms, intelligence facilities, media relations offices, and a firearms armoury.
The new facility, first reported by The Counter Signal, is to be located in Winnipeg and provides a glimpse into “climate enforcement” within Canada in the future.
On the job board Indeed, the ECCC is recruiting Climate “Pollution” Officers for a new unit called the “Environmental Enforcement Directorate.”
The facility is over 50,000 square feet and has a weather forecasting staff among the hundreds of ECCC staff.
Trudeau’s government quietly passed the Impact Assessment Act (IAA) which gives wide-ranging powers to “Enforcement Officers.”
The government has shared little information publicly about the climate police.
However, the IAA permits the ECCC officers to enter any premise with no warrant to “verify compliance or prevent non- compliance” with the IAA.
The federal government was already caught testing illegally on private farmland in Saskatchewan, with Premier Scott Moe threatening to arrest the federal agents for trespassing if it continues."
