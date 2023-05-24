Stampede Fireworks

Courtesy CBC

 By Jackie Conroy

There is an old joke about the Gurkhas. The famed British fighting unit in the British Army composed of Nepalese Gurkha soldiers.

They were taking parachute training and the instructor told them, “Your first jump will be at 5,000 feet.”

Tags

Columnist

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Dave . . . the citizens of Russia are today have more freedom than do Canadians.

Putin is concerned about the Russian Culture and Church and says so.

He is not a player with the WEF, unlike our Justin.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Left wingers just do not like having any fun.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The woke(communist) mob cannot write a new history, without first destroying the old(real) history, we see it every day, with the removal of centuries old statues, we see it in our education system, health system every where we turn, we are being erased, what was racist just a decade ago is ok today, what was child abuse 3 years ago is no problem today, this is a complete re-write of our history, to usher in a new woke(communist) future. We have pride month, black history month, Asian heritage month, every month of the year has at least one dedication for some obscure faction, but we only allow ONE day to remember our fallen who have their lives for our freedom, ONE day. We aren’t allowed a Caucasian Day, we are allowed a thanksgiving, but we must now our heads in shame to celebrate it, we are told we are invaders, we a chastised at sporting events as we enjoy the event “on Tradition so/so lands” our schools are being taken over by mentally disturbed people who want to play dress up and expose themselves to our children, where they would have been arrested for such a thing just a few years ago. Our society s in a world of hurt right now, they have successfully divided us into factions and pit us against each other, for the elites benefit, they force us to take “vaccines” we don’t want or starve while telling us it’s “our body our choice” f we want to murder our child, all the while they enrich themselves and force us to be poorer and poorer with higher and higher taxes. It maybe that we have gone too far to ever retrieve some sanity, but it starts on the 29th of May, right here in Alberta, vote for your UCP candidate, do not allow Alberta to fall, as we are one of the last islands of sanity remaining, if we fall, Sask will be next and it is all over.

Report Add Reply
skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Well said FreeAlberta

Report Add Reply
skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Well said good sir. Indeed satan is in the halls of power in Calgary. In numbers we can stand to resist. Question is will we, and have the fortitude to do so. Calgary has already shown its dim view of public dissenters.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.