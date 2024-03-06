MAKICHUK: Canada eyes way to send rockets to Ukraine

It appears that Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre's appeal to send expired CRV7 (short for Canadian Rocket Vehicle 7) unguided aircraft rockets to Ukraine has not fallen on deaf ears.

While it has not happened yet, Canada's Minister of National Defense Bill Blair told reporters at a military briefing in Edmonton the Department of National Defence is currently assessing how safe it is to transport the CRV7 rockets and which is the best way to do it, Defence Express reports.

The CRV7s are decades old and could have become unstable, rendering them dangerous to handle and transport.

Aside from concerns about whether they could be safely airlifted, giving them to Ukraine would mean breaking the contract with the disposal company, which has been building a special facility for the job, Global News reported.

Based on the American Hydra 70 unguided rocket, experts say the weapon could make a major impact for the Ukrainian military, which is fighting for its survival in the two-year-old conflict with Russian invaders.

In February, Canadian opposition MPs from the Conservative Party proposed an initiative to provide Ukraine with a significant amount of aviation munitions, Defence Express reported.

Canada has been disposing of the CRV7 rockets so far and the cost to destroy the rest has been pegged at about $30 million — a cost that remains controversial.

Some munition experts were appalled by that price tag, saying it could be done for far less.

Currently, the Department of National Defence says there are 83,303 CRV7 rockets warehoused in the munitions depot in Dundurn, SK, about 45 km south of Saskatoon.

Media reports claim only 8,000 CRV7 rockets are in good condition and have combat parts.

Since the CRV7s use a solid fuel, they may still be safe, provided they had been stored properly and not exposed to moisture or contamination.

The Justin Trudeau government came under criticism in the House for dragging its feet on the request to give the rockets to Ukraine.

"Instead of making Canadians pay millions of dollars to decommission these weapons, they should be given to Ukraine to use them in the defence of sovereignty," Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre said.