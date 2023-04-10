AUKUS submarine

While Australia, Great Britain and the United States have recognized the need for increased cooperation in defence — especially in the procurement of nuclear submarines for the Royal Australian Navy — Canada's government seems more focussed on climate change, writes Dave Makichuk.

You might recall the running joke, a few years ago. It was said that the West Edmonton Mall had more submarines than the Royal Canadian Navy. And yes, they were real, honest-to-goodness submarines, deep sea-tested in fact.

Whether or not that was true, it often got a good laugh.

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

We may have to suck it up and just ask Russia for protection. We have relied on the states for too long, seeing all the other countries that have relied on the Americans haven't faired too well eg. Afghanistan, Ukraine, Iraq just to name a few. Seems like having friends like USA who needs enemies.

DennisD
DennisD

Mr.Grumpy, you have been eating the forbidden fruit. We are not supposed to see the obvious. The people in Taiwan are about to find out what happens when you become friendly with Lindsay Graham and his US Cabal.

Footloose
Footloose

Since Canada cannot possible build nuclear subs, no nation with the technology would ever consider selling a nuclear sub to Canada that clearly is a security risk to the Five Eyes and to much a security risk to be invited to join AUKUSA

Ronald J.
Ronald J.

Grumpy/Footloose. Both excellent points and we don't have enough recruits who would require rigorus training. They dispatched our Oberon sub recruits to Britain for training but not anymore and Canada has no facilities to do it. Look at the redundant subs we possess, not worthy of the expensive upkeep. It is probably true we are dead last on the 5 eyes list of security countries and we are losing our credibility thanks to this government. Canada can't/won't meet their 2% input to NATO defence. The facts present a pretty grim picture and we shouldn't be surprised. We couldn't even shoot down a lowly surveillance spy baloon, the U.S. had to take the initiative - what does that tell you? Not much confidence in the system we have. Canadas Rangers in the North have a handful of skidoos to patrol the Northern perimeters, but realistically other than a mere show of their presence nothing viable in the way of defence. It is shameful and demeaning.

