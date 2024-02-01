MAKICHUK: China's sub fleet faces AUKUS AI threat

You might have watched the submarine movie, Red October, or perhaps other war films of the deep.

In one scene, Jonesy, the sonar operator, has picked up a faint trace of an enemy Russian sub on his headphones.

He gambles in telling USS Dallas Captain Mancuso his theory, that he might have just discovered something new and exciting.

That something was the magnetohydrodynamic “caterpillar” drive on the Red October... A nearly undetectable "silent drive" intended to achieve stealth in submarine warfare.

According to experts, the concept actually has some real-world basis.

Today, anti-submarine warfare is a battle of machines. And artificial intelligence algorithms could be a game-changer.

According to a report in Breaking Defence, AI has the potential to piece together the acoustic clues from scores of scattered sensors that share data over long-range networks.

New technologies — from robotic scouts to quantum sensing — also threaten to rend the veil of stealth and expose subs to attack.

Whoever masters these technologies could gain a vital advantage in naval warfare, one relevant to the US-China contest across the vast Pacific, the report said.

So research into AI, robotics, quantum science and anti-submarine warfare are becoming increasingly important for all sides — especially when it comes to AUKUS and the PLA Navy.

For its part, AUKUS is holding it’s cards tightly, releasing a very terse and controlled statement which revealed little.

“The Navy is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies,” a service spokesperson told Breaking Defence in a statement.

“We understand the significance of quantum technologies including quantum sensing, quantum timing and artificial intelligence for submarine detection and anti-submarine warfare in the undersea domain, among other applications.”

The People's Liberation Army Navy Submarine Force (PLANSF) is the submarine service of the People's Liberation Army Navy.