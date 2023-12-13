MAKICHUK: Did Blue Jays 'dodge' a bullet in Ohtani gamble?

Toronto Blue Jays fans were deeply disappointed this week when the Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent phenom, Shohei Ohtani, perhaps one of the greatest modern day players to ever play the game.

A man who can bang out home runs and pitch solid games — a cross between Reggie Jackson and Justin Verlander.

His talent is immense and it garnered an insane contract offer from the Dodgers this past week. Ohtani would sign a deal worth a record US$700 million over 10 years, after a courtship process in which the Blue Jays were among the final suitors.

But the terms of the final deal are strange, if not bizarre.

In an effort to enable the Dodgers to continue spending around stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, Ohtani readily agreed to defer all but US$2 million of his annual salary until after the completion of the contract.

The deferred money, $680 million, is to be paid out without interest from 2034 to 2043.

This was all agreed upon within the parameters of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which states that there are no restrictions on how much money can be deferred.

There is no hard cap in the MLB, but there is a Luxury Tax.

If there was no money deferred, the Average Annual Value (AAV) on Ohtani’s contract would be US$70 million — a fairly big hit.

By structuring the contract in this way, the Dodgers eased their burden relative to the Competitive Balance Tax (CBT). For 2024, the league’s CBT is US$237 million and with the structure of this deal the Dodgers would currently be under it.

A club that exceeds the CBT threshold is subject to an increasing tax rate depending on how many consecutive years it has done so.

Now, as a loyal Detroit Tigers fan, I’m not crying in my beer that the Jays didn’t sign Ohtani. Although he would have been entertaining to watch.

Players like this don’t come around often.

But the very idea of it didn’t seem right to me.

A billion CDN is a lot of coin, folks. There is a lot one could do with that money, instead of giving it to a 29-year-old foreign player who just had Tommy John surgery.

It could go into minor league player development or many other good causes. Just think how it could help food banks across Canada.