Opinion

MAKICHUK: Embrace the suck, time to prep the runway for Trump 2.0

It's called, embracing the suck — people finding themselves in situations worse than they thought, and deciding to lean in.
It's called, embracing the suck — people finding themselves in situations worse than they thought, and deciding to lean in. Courtesy Alvaro Domingue/NYT
Loading content, please wait...
President Biden
President Trump
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Biden-Trump debate

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news