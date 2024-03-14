MAKICHUK: Expert backs sending expired rockets to Ukraine

Are the feds too quick on the draw, spending our hard-earned tax dollars? Especially when it comes to military solutions?

The problem is this: Canada's Department of National Defence has 83,303 expired CRV7 rockets warehoused in a munitions depot in Dundurn, SK, about 45 km south of Saskatoon.

A company has been contracted to destroy these rockets, at a hefty price tag of $30 million, but Ukraine wants them.

Fighting for its life against Russia, the rockets can be turned into guided rockets, thanks to a kit made by Lockheed Martin. In any case, Ukraine wants them and Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre wants them sent to Ukraine as well.

Second problem: Canada must inspect the rockets, to make sure they are safe to transport before anything can be decided.

Third problem: The company that signed the contract with the feds to destroy the rockets, is threatening to sue if the feds break the $30 million deal.

They are currently building a facility to make this happen.

I decided this story needed another opinion, so I contacted Allan Vosburgh, CEO of the Golden West Humanitarian Foundation.

Vosburgh is a Vietnam veteran and a Master EOD technician with more than 50 years of experience in munitions management, ordnance disposal and weapons of mass destruction.

"The Golden West as a foundation started back in 1998. It was founded by a gentleman by the name of Joe Trocino. And Joe was actually a World War II era kind of guy," said Vosburgh from his home in Hawaii.

"He had worked in the Manhattan Project early on during the war, so he was a chemist and had been involved in a lot of different (munition) applications."

After turning its attention to landmines (It is estimated that there are 110 million land mines in the ground), the foundation started out by looking for ways to help the humanitarian demining community.

Trocino thought the best way to do that was to engage some of the technical people who had been doing it for many years, but who had retired and were maybe looking for something else to do.