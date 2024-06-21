Opinion

MAKICHUK: F-22 Raptor, the fighter that got lost in the shuffle, then found

The USAF budget assumes the F-22 fleet will be reduced by 32 aircraft, to about 153 airplanes.
The USAF budget assumes the F-22 fleet will be reduced by 32 aircraft, to about 153 airplanes.USAF photo
Loading content, please wait...
Lockheed Martin
Usaf
F-22 Raptor
US Pentagon

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news