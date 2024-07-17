Opinion

MAKICHUK: Fears raised over Biden's handling of intel duties

"Knowing what we now know, is President Biden up to the task?"
CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., also known as the "pickle farm."
CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., also known as the "pickle farm."File photo
Loading content, please wait...
President Joe Biden
Osama Bin Laden
Cia
President John F. Kennedy
President's Daily Brief

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news