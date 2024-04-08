MAKICHUK: For what it's worth, a shameful display of force

I saw something last week that just sent me reeling.

Something devastating and unjust. Something that angered me.

It left me in disbelief as to what has happened to our once great country.

My friend Faron witnessed it all on the way back from Lake Louise.

A group of about 150 Canadians, exercising their right to peaceful protest against the carbon tax on Hwy. 1, the mighty TransCanada.

Watched over by almost as many RCMP commandos, K-Division's finest, with automatic weapons and Glocks.

Peaceful protesters sharing Tim Horton's and playing guitars! Nobody causing an inkling of trouble nor any hint of trouble.

These are people who probably shop at Costco to stretch a dollar. Hard-working souls, trying to stay above water. Worried about how they will feed their kids and pay their bills.

Just exercising their democratic rights and nothing more.

It was then I realized the police, the Yellow Stripes, as I call them, had been turned against us. Against the people.

Much like Cuba, where protesters were beaten, much like Russia, where protesters were arrested, much like every terrible dictatorship.

And now, in our own backyard.

It sadly reminds me of lyrics from a Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (CSNY) song called For What it'd Worth:

There's something happening here,

But what it is ain't exactly clear,

There's a man with a gun over there,

Telling me I got to beware ...

Thankfully, nobody made the wrong move to ignite a terrible tragedy.

The only ones who benefitted were the Yellow Stripes, who probably have some good overtime cheques coming.

But the intention was obvious. You people, are bad. We, the Mounties, will arrest you if you misbehave.

What else would that wall of weapons, suggest? Am I wrong?

I'm not saying the new Commissioner Rob Hill gave the shoot to kill order.

But ... hey, if you are armed to the teeth, against salt-of-the-earth Canadian families, what does that say about our shaky democracy?

Ask yourself that question.

Bullets kill people. Automatic weapons are scary. Why were they armed to the teeth?

If anything, this should be fully investigated. What intelligence did they have? I think we deserve the right to see it, if they have it.

And exactly what orders did the Commish give? And why were so many officers on scene? If there was a threat, prove it.

Show us the relevant documents. And don't black out anything under the guise of being classified.

It is only fair, that full transparency be observed.

Why? Because we pay their salaries, that's why. Because they are supposed to be protecting us, not threatening us.