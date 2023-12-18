MAKICHUK: From Haiti with much love

Every once in a while, I stumble on a great story and this is one of those stories which translates well over Christmas.It’s not bad news, which has taken over our television airwaves night and day.It’s a story that lends hope. Of love, sacrifice and ultimately, redemption.My superstar investment guy, Jeff, told me this story last week over a great lunch at the Cactus Club and I thought I should share it with readers.A client of his had adopted a child from Haiti — they already had three kids of their own, but wanted to adopt. They wanted to give back, because of all the advantages they had in life. A noble gesture.But it was an arduous process which took a year and lots of bribes and red tape, through a lot of greedy hands. And every single one had to be greased.Finally, after all this, he's at the airport. The plane is waiting and the last guy, a customs guy of some ill repute, says he has to pay “a fee.”Yet another bribe.By this time, the guy has had enough and just reaches into his pocket, pulls out a wad of cash, throws it at the guy and says, "I hope this covers it."He grabs the kid and opens the door to the tarmac and just walks to the plane. Risking that he could be shot in the back. He just didn’t give a damn anymore. To hell with Haiti.Thankfully, he got on the plane with the young child.Now, get this — because the child, a boy, just three — has spent his life in a playpen, with no love and little food, he doesn't know how to walk!But, he is good with his hands, because that's how he got thru life. He can cut up pancakes, do anything with his hands like a 10-year-old. But he can’t walk and of course he doesn’t speak a word of English.He learned to walk quickly, though using toys to prop himself up, like a toy lawnmower. He would walk himself around the house. Anything to give him stability.In just three weeks, the dad is coming downstairs and the boy is eating pancakes in a high chair and he says, "How's it going dad?" LOL!I guess the dad just laughed and laughed. Three weeks!And because he grew up in poverty, he was hiding food all over the house, saving it in case he didn't get another meal, poor kid. They were finding food hidden all over the place! LOL! In toys, everywhere — and he was smart about it, they never caught him.So, they took him skating, to an outdoor ice rink and I guess he just loved it. He thought it was the coolest thing in the world. Literally.Laughing, laughing and laughing, laying his face on the ice, thinking it was the best thing ever. He had never seen snow or ice before and he was captivated by it.A happy and blessed child, who now has a chance in life.Merry Christmas and God bless. And while you may not have the wherewithal to adopt a child from Haiti, you can make a donation, or sponsor a child.It’s easy, just Google it.In 2023, UNICEF estimates more than four million children will need humanitarian assistance in Haiti.Think about it.