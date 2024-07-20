Opinion

MAKICHUK: Golden anarchy, a day we wish for, a day we dread

"We can't handle the truth, apparently. Not when it comes to anarchy, anyway."
Will Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's damaging policies take us on the road to destruction?
Will Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's damaging policies take us on the road to destruction?CBC screen grab
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Justin Trudeau
Rcmp
Golden anarchy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news