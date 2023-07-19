Bobby Orr 2

Bobby Orr

 Courtesy CBC

John Forristall was a Boston Bruins trainer. And he just happened to be roomies with one of the most famous hockey players in the game.

According to Stephen Brunt’s book, In Search of Bobby Orr, at one point he shared a house with Bobby.

Bobby Orr

The moment after Bobby Orr scored the winning goal when the Bruins defeated the St Louis Blues, in the 1970 Stanley Cup final.

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Absolutely! 100% overpaid for playing a sport and now it is making it hard for the fans to watch a game in person.

