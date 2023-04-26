Pierre Trudeau

Pierre Trudeau

“We were conquered people, our hearts set on surviving in some small way on a continent that had become Anglo-Saxon.” — Rene Levesque

The 1980 Quebec referendum was a moment in Canadian history that I deeply regret.

Rene Levesque

Rene Levesque, author of Quebec's language law, Bill 101, which restricted the use of English in the province.

Columnist

Dave Makichuk

foslfarm
foslfarm

Quebec has has from the beginning done everything it can to destroy Canada as a one nation country. They have and continue to vote for true traitors to this country. They continue to vote for extreme socialism and the death of democracy. Their hatred is open and very much alive. Yes Quebec is the nails in Canada’s coffin as is all the PM like Trudeau who despise all that is Canada. Although there is many patriot people in Quebec, their comrades of hate seal our destruction.

Goose
Goose

Who really won the Battle of the Plains of Abraham after all?

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

The Canadian Empire is a partnership between Ontario and Quebec to exploit the rest of us. Quebec's two referenda represented squabbles between thieves. Rene Levesque's argument in 1980 was "C'est l'Ontario qui tire le bienfait de la Confederation."

Free Canada
Free Canada

The gig is up. Justin Trudeau and his WEF puppet masters have woken up the west. The WEF’s desire to end FF production in all free western countries, and at the same time doing nothing about OPEC, has shown us their level of corruption. They just want us controlled. For Canada to survive now, most of the governing powers must go back to the provinces. Ottawa needs to become insignificant, like it once was. I believe we can separate ourselves from the power of Ottawa without separating Canada.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

II only Québec had separated. Sighs.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Could have saved billions upon billions of Dollars, our right and our freedoms, we could have eliminated corruption in our government, if only the first referendum had been successful(a yes to Quebec separation and removal from the Western Teet.)

Left Coast
Left Coast

Rene Levesque was a separatist and Pierre was his best ally . . . Pierre like our Justin today both believed that Keybeccers are "Better" . . . and ole Pierre did everything he could to destroy the English component of Canada. And from where I sit he succeeded!

Had the West been smart they would have separated back in the 70s . . .

terryc
terryc

Dear Dave. It's not too late. This could work 2 ways. But I personally don't know how we go about it.

Method 1: somehow convince quebec to leave. This is the harder method.

Method 2: Prairie provinces detach from Canada. This is the better and more prosperous method. It would make Prairie Canada one of the richest nations on the planet. AB to detach with and SK and MB. It would be better to take MB also because you have the Hudson Bay coast and Ports that you can build on and potentially build pipelines to. I sincerely doubt that BC would allow pipelines to be built through if Alberta was a separate country. Heck they don't want pipelines now.

Dave, if you know a way to get the ball rolling on this, let us know.

