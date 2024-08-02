Opinion

MAKICHUK: How Trudeau blew up Canada's defence alliance

Why Canada doesn't deserve AUKUS respect
The SSN-AUKUS is a planned class of nuclear-powered fleet submarine intended to enter service with the UKs Royal Navy in the late 2030s and Royal Australian Navy in the early 2040s.
The SSN-AUKUS is a planned class of nuclear-powered fleet submarine intended to enter service with the UKs Royal Navy in the late 2030s and Royal Australian Navy in the early 2040s.Courtesy AUKUS
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
AUKUS Pillar I
AUKUS Pillar II
Nuclear submarines

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news