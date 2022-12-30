Alison Thompson

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

It was just a blip on the wire, and got little ink or attention, but there it was. A news story which claimed in early November the mighty African nation of Togo had secretly taken delivery of three Russian Mi-35 combat helicopters. The choppers are apparently to help it combat the armed groups threatening the country.

I thought to myself, dear God. Togo? A tropical country about two-thirds the size of Austria, or slightly smaller than the US state of West Virginia, and with a population of 7.9 million people. And even there, they can’t get along. There is war and strife.

