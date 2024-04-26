MAKICHUK: Iran's Arash drone could up the ante in Ukraine

If the Ukraine military thinks they've got it tough now, with the proliferation of deadly Shaed drones, much worse is to come.

According to The Intelligence Community, the Iranian military has recently unveiled a new, more advanced drone called the Arash, which is said to be a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Shaed.

The Arash is designed for reconnaissance and surveillance missions, as well as for targeted strikes against enemy targets, the report said. But what sets the Arash apart from the Shaed drone is its improved stealth capabilities, longer flight time and higher payload capacity.

This makes it a far more effective and deadly tool for the Iranian military in carrying out precision strikes against potential threats such as Israel.

And if it ends up in Russia — so far, it has not been officially confirmed — it will cause havoc in Ukraine.

Iranian officials have admitted to fears that giving it to Russia may see it fall into US and British hands. However, that now appears to be a moot point, with breaking developments revealed later in this column.

Chief commander of the army, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, who oversaw a public unveiling ceremony earlier this year, said that the Arash and the other new drones in Iran's arsenal, "will definitely improve the combat power" of the four branches of the Iranian Army.

Citing "auspicious developments," Mousavi pointed to the Arash and Bavar drones, which can perform destructive missions, along with long-range and precision strike roles.