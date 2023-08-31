Cadnus Delorme

Cadmus Delorme for prime minister? 

 Courtesy CBC

Canada needs a new direction. Unless you’re living in a cave on the island of Sardinia, you likely know that. Justin Trudeau has to go, and polls are now suggesting that might just happen.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre continues to go on the attack, and has taken the lead in the latest polls.

Tags

Columnist

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

A Sebastian
A Sebastian

Nope...

Report Add Reply
klcarterdp
klcarterdp

While Delorme sounds like a great guy, the one thing I will not do is vote based on which boxes can be checked. I also will never vote Liberal or NDP as I find both parties to be toxic. Time will tell is all I can say. If he has ideas and may be a good PM, perhaps he should get involved and get out there.

Report Add Reply
AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Ethnicity and/or identity have nothing to do with fitness for office -- just look at Trudeau's cabinet or his sorry GG picks. Integrity is the most important quality in a leader.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Thank you AlbertaEd. Picking a PM based on ethnicity is tribalist and racist. Surely more important qualifications should matter more than the color of one's skin? Such as competence and character. Both competence and character are readily discernible. Think of JT being lauded as the "Paris Hilton of Politics". Think of his admiration of the CCP regime for "getting things done". People had fair warning about whom they were electing. Perhaps in the future, people will not disregard those yellow-flag warnings.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.