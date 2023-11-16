MAKICHUK: It's time to stop dithering and back Danielle

I’m mad as hell and I’m not gonna take it anymore.Let me repeat.I’m mad as hell and I’m not gonna take it anymore.What burst my bubble?The milquetoast radio and television media in Alberta. All frightened, all afraid, all cowardly — to move forward on Alberta autonomy. I’m not talking separation, I’m talking about going forth, under the leadership of Danielle Smith.The UCP leader, is facing strong head winds, on all fronts.Specifically, the Alberta Pension Plan, the reorganization of Alberta Health, and the establishment of our own police force.I’m sick of hearing these weak-kneed, media bleeding hearts, especially on AM radio. What a despicable bunch they are.People who would probably hide behind their mother’s skirt at the first sign of trouble.Does anybody in this damn province have any balls? Anybody?It looks like the only person is Danielle Smith!The only one who has the strength to take our province into the new century. To stop being slaves of Ottawa and the Laurentian elites.I’m even hearing it from my friends. They are all afraid. We have a chance to stand up for ourselves under Smith, but we are too scared to create a new future for our province, for our grandchildren. To strike forward in a bold way.Shame on us. Shame on everyone and anyone who supports the status quo. If I live to be 200 years old I will never understand it. Never.Stay safe and hide under your bed. Betray your future. If I had a dollar for every time that happened.Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe told Justin Trudeau his province will stop collecting the carbon tax if Ottawa doesn’t offer a break.Moe said that starting January 1 2024 the provincial gas utility SaskEnergy won’t collect or submit the tax to the federal government unless Ottawa provides the province an exemption.And it’s time we do the same. It’s time to stand up for ourselves. No matter how rough the seas get.And don’t listen to a thing Rachel Notley and the NDP say. She is just an obnoxious 'Negative Nelly.' The sooner she leaves, the better for us all.Here is my take. Attack! Attack! Attack! (In the political sense.)Proceed with the Alberta Pension plan. This is crucial to our autonomy, and our future. If New Zealand can have a pension plan, if Iceland can have a pension and if Quebec has a pension plan so can we!The reorganization of Alberta Health. Full speed ahead on this. Danielle wants to make things better; let’s give her a chance on this. Let’s show some balls and hit the throttles. Toss the Mounties. Replace them with a provincial police force. The RCMP are great at cleaning up wintry car accidents, but pretty much useless otherwise. This is an important step to Alberta autonomy and ridding ourselves of federal oversight.Every one of these policies, put forward by the UCP, should go ahead. At the speed of a cruise missile.Attack on all three fronts, ala Gen. George S. Patton.That is the only thing Ottawa can and will understand. You’d be surprised what a good punch in the PMO’s face would accomplish.If you don’t care about your grandchildren’s future, fine. Sit on the couch, mow your lawn, watch hockey on TV, do nothing.Be afraid, be very afraid of change. Listen to the doubters, the tall foreheads the media quotes, time and time again. So-called experts who are anxious to tell you why great things can’t happen.And remain a slave to Justin Trudeau and his evil flying monkeys.I don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough. I’ve had my fill of doubters and cowards.If you are OK with your kids graduating from the U of C and then seeking jobs in the US and other provinces, good for you. I guess you can always Zoom them online.There was a time when Alberta and Canada had so much potential.That has all been squandered under the federal Liberals, who have run the economy into an inflationary 'no man's land.' And we, my friends, are the only ones to blame.Because we’ve voted these clowns in. And I’m not even sure that a man like Bay Street darling Mark Carney can fix it. Could be too late.To quote Eleanor Roosevelt, a courageous woman: “You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”