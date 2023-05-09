(Editor's note: Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently announced his bid for the US presidency. He has also stoked the fires of his uncle John F Kennedy’s assassination with claims of CIA involvement. Dave Makichuk, who has dedicated a lifetime to investigating the 1963 assassination, had these comments.)
There was a time I greatly admired Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
As head of the Waterkeeper Alliance, he would come to Calgary every year bringing his anti-pollution, anti-George W. Bush message with him — a message that was not popular with local government officials. He would also invite a gaggle of movie and television celebrities, who would be drawn to the aura of the legendary Kennedy family and the noble cause. I mean, what’s more important than keeping our waterways clean and hanging out with a scion of the Kennedy political clan?
These visits from the high-profile environmental lawyer would involve a week’s activities with full access given to the media, and culminated with a wonderful gala evening at the Banff Springs Hotel. I had always wanted … no, dreamed of attending the big gala evening, but could never afford the ticket. Or, I was working.
I remember my friend Louis B., who attended one of the galas where comedian Robin Williams entertained the crowd. He said it was one of the most amazing evenings he had ever experienced. And of course it goes without saying that I was a great admirer of his father, Robert F. Kennedy, who like his famous brother Jack, would be assassinated. In fact my brother Jim had campaigned for RFK (senior) in the 1968 Indiana primary.
But getting back to RFK Jr.
His star would fall and my admiration as well, when he became a vocal anti-vaxxer during the Covid crisis. Even his lovely actress wife, Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), was forced to distance herself from his comments.
Kennedy, a longtime opponent of vaccines, would invoke Nazi Germany in a rally against vaccine mandates at the Lincoln Memorial, suggesting that Anne Frank — a German-born Jewish girl who kept a WWII diary that would later become famous — was better off than Americans whose jobs require them to get vaccinated.
“My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive,” Hines tweeted and reported by CNN. “The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.”
Kennedy later apologized for the reference. He would also drop the Waterkeeper mantle, to which the organization’s chairman would say, 'Good riddance.'
Last month he travelled to Boston, once the citadel of his family’s power, to declare he would challenge President Biden for the Democratic nomination in a long-shot bid for the White House, the New York Times reported. Appearing at the Park Plaza Hotel — a favourite fund-raising venue of his uncle Ted Kennedy’s — he sought to wrap himself in the Kennedy political lustre.
But this week, his campaign took a much different turn. During an interview with John Catsimatidis on New York City radio station WABC 770, he backed a conspiracy theory that the CIA was involved in the killing of his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, arguing the evidence is “overwhelming.”
“There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point.”
On this point, I believe he is right. There is no question there was a conspiracy in the killing of John F. Kennedy at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, on Nov. 22, 1963. A day that would change the world, and not in a good way. Kennedy Jr. suggested that his uncle’s killing had to do with his refusal to commit U.S. forces to Vietnam. Bingo! At least that was one motive.
But, a lot of people didn’t like Jack.
“When my uncle was president, he was surrounded by a military-industrial complex and intelligence apparatus that was constantly trying to get him to go to war in Laos, Vietnam, etc.,” Kennedy said. “He refused. He said that the job of the American presidency is to keep the nation out of war.”
The theory goes that the Mob also wanted him dead: They had helped Jack get elected in Illinois, and felt a great betrayal — especially after Bobby had made their lives hell as US Attorney General. So, they were contracted out to do the job.
Three professional assassins were chosen from the Corsican mafia, because of their pledge of Omertà is an extreme form of loyalty. They would never talk. The craziest of them all, Lucen Sarti, would make the kill shot with an exploding bullet from the grassy knoll, and six months later they would be paid $70,000 each, in heroin, in Buenos Aires, which they would then exchange this for cash. Financing for the operation, which piggy-backed the CIA’s Operation Mongoose, a plan to kill Fidel Castro, would be given by LBJ backers and oilmen, Clint Murchison and H.L. Hunt.
So goes the narrative. The CIA, of course, has repeatedly denied any allegation that it was involved in the death of JFK. However, it is also believed by some that former CIA director Allen Dulles, who was fired by Kennedy over the Bay of Pigs fiasco was involved and helped steer the Warren Commission away from the truth. It is also a matter of record that the US House of Representatives Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA), was established in 1976 to investigate the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1963 and 1968, respectively. The HSCA completed its investigation in 1978 and issued its final report the following year, which concluded that Kennedy was probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy.
President Lyndon Johnson’s own mistress, Madeleine Duncan Brown, would also reveal a startling fact during an interview. The night before the assassination, Murchison would hold a big get-together at his sprawling Dallas mansion. During that evening, Brown saw LBJ, Murchison, Hunt and … in a shocking revelation, FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, go into a room. After they came out, LBJ hugged her, and said: “After tomorrow, those Irish SOB’s will never embarrass me again.”
Hoover would deny ever being in Dallas but in the Warren Commission, a reporter who attended, confirmed he was indeed there. Later, the CIA would throw dirt. And mysteriously, many witnesses at the assassination would die in strange ways.
And Howard Hunt would later confess to his son, on his deathbed, that he was a “backbencher” to what he called “The big show.”
So, Lee Harvey Oswald never killed anyone. He was, as he claimed, the “patsy.”
The evil spectre in all this is Hoover, the FBI boss. Could a conspiracy this size could go hidden from the man who bugged everyone and knew everything? We all know he hated the Kennedys: His sin in my view, was to sit back and... just let it happen.
This is just the tip of the iceberg of course, from a lifetime investigation I have made of JFK’s assassination. As I told my editor Nigel Hannaford, I don’t enjoy re-living this because it brings me back, to that terrible day when our grade school principal, Mr. Couture, poked his head into our school room, and said, “Kennedy has been shot.”
I can see it, as clear as if it just happened again.
And that is not a great feeling.
RFK is our only hope to prevent WW3, so, of course, the smears are getting started. The CIA is going to be looking for a hat trick of assassinations if RFK gets traction in the US, they never saw a war they didn't like and RFK is antiwar
Thanks for this great article. I was at Anne Frank’s house a few weeks ago. I was almost crying when I left and I’m a big goon.
