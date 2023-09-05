They are openly threatening Taiwan, everyday.
Sending hundreds of jet fighters to buzz the small democratic nation in the China Sea, forcing it to scramble its meagre and aging air force.
They are practising military landing manoeuvres, regularly, to frighten and terrify what is officially known as the Republic of China (ROC.)
A nation that does not threaten China in any way. In fact, Taiwan is a peaceful nation, supplying the world with products and technology that make our world a better place.
Their only sin? To seek freedom, under democracy. Being a country that broke off from mainland China.
I’m talking of course, about the Communist People’s Republic of China (PRC).
There is a lot of talk on social media and elsewhere, about banning Russia from the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Fair enough. Putin attacked Ukraine, for no apparent valid reason. Thousands have died, many of them innocent citizens of Ukraine, because of this crazy Ivan invasion.
It has pitted most of the world against them, economically, militarily and otherwise.
All except China, of course.
Xi Jinping and Vlad Putin appear to be good buddies. Warmly shaking hands after their meeting in Moscow, with the Chinese leader saying Russia was driving geopolitical change around the world.
Xi was filmed saying, “Take care please, dear friend.” Putin responded by holding Xi’s hand with both of his and saying, “Have a safe trip.”
According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Russia and China conducted at least five military exercises in the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea last year.
And there isn’t a week that goes by, that Russia doesn’t shake the nuclear sabre at us.
Boldly, openly, and in our face. As if to say, escalate the war in Ukraine, and I will end the world. He’s a maniacal madman, nothing less.
Yet, nobody seems to be calling to ban China from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
If anything, China should be punished equally, for their aggression against Taiwan, for their military and nuclear buildup, and for their growing strength in space-based weapons.
All aimed at you and me, my friends. We, are the target. Equally dangerous, Xi openly refuses to pick up the military hotline with the White House or the Pentagon.
This too, suggests he means business when it comes to Taiwan.
In March of this year, Xi laid out his priorities for China to delegates in Beijing, describing the need for "national reunification" as the “essence of national rejuvenation,” casting the issue of Taiwan’s relationship with China as a focus of the new political term.
“We should actively oppose the external forces and secessionist activities of Taiwan independence. We should unswervingly advance the cause of national rejuvenation and reunification,” Xi said, to loud applause.
Do you think he’s messing with us? No, he’s not messing with us, folks. This is not a veiled threat.
Case in point, China broke their promises in Hong Kong — they are, a toothy tiger, trying to lure a lamb to its death. They can’t be trusted.
For this very reason, the US Marines are reshaping their entire force in a major transformation, all of it to take on China in the Indo-Pacific.
Launched in 2020 by the Marine Corps Commandant General David H. Berger, the plan is intended to equip the Marines for a potential conflict with China rather than counter-insurgency wars like Iraq and Afghanistan.
The new plan sees the Marines as fighting dispersed operations across chains of islands.
Units will be smaller, leaner, more spread out, but packing a much bigger punch through a variety of new weapons systems. Huge amphibious landings like in World War Two or massive deployments on land — like in Iraq — will be things of the past.
And then there was this.
In a memo to Air Mobility Command in preparation for war with China, Gen. Mike Minihan wrote:
“Fire a clip into a seven-metre target with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most. Aim for the head.”
“I hope I am wrong,” he said. “(But) my gut tells me will fight in 2025.
So why in hell, would we let them into Paris, to compete?
Wanna terrorize Taiwan? OK, fine.
But you’re going to pay for it. Rather, your athletes are going to pay for it. Big-time.
Kick the bastards out, I say. Kick them through the uprights. Three points!
Get rid of them. Better now than later.
And if they don’t like it, too damn bad.
They are just as bad, if not worse, than Putin & Co.
Because they are so much stronger, economically and militarily.
China is building warships and carriers, at a record pace. Their PLA Navy is now bigger than that of the United States.
China has the largest navy in the world, with 730 military vessels, followed by Russia with 598 and North Korea with 519. The US, once the strongest, now comes in fourth with 484 naval vessels.
And according to The Independent, a huge plot in China with the potential to hold up to 110 nuclear silos has been discovered by American researchers.
The expanse of land in the Gobi desert, near the city of Hami in the Xinjiang province, has 14 completed silos and the ground is cleared to build another 19, researchers at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) said.
It could have up to 110 underground silos built on it judging by the “grid-like outline of the entire complex,” said the non-profit global think tank.
The field spans about 300 sq. miles — the size of New York City’s land mass — and is a similar size to a silo site discovered in Yumen, in Xinjiang’s neighbouring Gansu province.
The two sites are similar in “construction and organization” to another site in the Jilantai training area, in Inner Mongolia, which has approximately 12 silos.
One builds missile silos for only one reason — to wage nuclear war. To kill you and me, and take away everything we’ve ever had.
China’s nuclear arsenal likely exceeds 400 operational nuclear warheads, a level that the Pentagon estimated might not be reached until the end of the decade.
Sources also say China had developed a satellite-mountable solid-state pulse laser capable of generating a megawatt laser light and firing 100 times per second for half an hour without overheating in space.
If you don’t think people in the Pentagon are concerned about this, think again.
China’s military is rapidly building a large force of space weapons, including sophisticated anti-satellite missiles, jammers, orbiting killer robots and cyber tools, designed to “blind and deafen” the American military in a future war.
Make no mistake, China is the number one challenge to the free world.
It’s time to bring them down a notch.
Xi Jinping is an evil man, and he needs to be taught a lesson.
They’ve been asking for it, so let’s give it to them.
As Gordie Howe once said, “It’s better to give, than receive.”
Kick them out! Now!
(1) comment
Better yet, lets kick Alberta out of CONfederation!
The Republic of Alberta sounds good and will be good. An economic powerhouse without the shackles of Trudope and co.
