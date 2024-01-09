MAKICHUK: Meet Canada's Dirty 'Half' Dozen

They are the worst of the worst.

The men (and women) who are destroying Canada, destroying our great Confederation, destroying everything Canadians hold dear.

And this time, there is no heroic Major Reisman, a.k.a. Lee Marvin, leading them on a mission of greater good. Of redemption, for past sins.

There is nothing good here folks. Nothing.

These people have betrayed us, betrayed our great Confederation and could lead us to further economic and political devastation, not to mention greater divisiveness.

Now, I'm not asking you to grab your pitchforks and torches, I'm just asking you to listen up and be aware.

We are a peaceful nation, so let's keep it that way.

No need for a Kharlamov slash on an ankle. Although, Dear God, some of them deserve it.

So let's continue, with our Dirty 'Half' Dozen ... with apologies to the likes of Lee Marvin, Donald Sutherland, Charles Bronson, John Cassavetes and several other great actors.

Number one on the list is none other than:

JUSTIN 'THE TERRIBLE'

What can I possibly say about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that you have not already heard, my God. The list of his mistakes, flubs and foul-ups, is endless. Not to mention the family corruption he brought to the PMO.

His crushing and irrational legislation, his horrific national debt record and his radical push toward an imaginary green economy.

It's all there for the taking folks, just Google it. I'm not going to rehash all that and why should I.

My beef with this crypto-socialist airhead, is that he doesn't give a damn about the West, refuses to have talks in earnest with the premiers and is nothing more than a top-down dictator.

A walking, talking hollow pretender.

Yet he portrays himself as the savior of democracy and openly demonizes anyone who differs in opinion. We, my friends, are the bad Canadians, according to JT.

We can only hope and pray this hapless clown gets booted in the next election. Or possibly even gets ousted by his own ruthless party.

Enough already!

'SAINT' CHRYSTIA

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland won the lottery when she joined the Liberal party.

A former business writer and author with hotsy-totsy degrees (none in economics), she has never owned and operated a business, led a central bank or had any Bay Street experience; she is no less directing the charge in Canada's great economic disaster.

How in God's name did we end up with this mouthy, incompetent charlatan?

Considering we have had some great finance ministers, people such as Bill Morneau, John Manley and Paul Martin, Minister Freeland is without question the worst of the worst.

As Trudeau's mini-me (apologies to Mike Myers), sometimes smug, sometimes clueless, sometimes entitled, she insists that managing a $430-billion budget is not all that different from handling a household one.

But her comments in that regard to hard-done-by Canadians also did not go over well.

“I personally, as a mother and wife, look carefully at my credit card bill once a month and last Sunday I said to the kids, ‘You’re older now. You don’t watch Disney anymore. Let’s cut that Disney Plus subscription,”’ Freeland told Global News in an interview that aired on The West Block with Mercedes Stephenson on November 6.

Federal cabinet ministers will earn just over $289,000 this year. Enough to pay for a Disney Plus subscription. So why the subterfuge? Why punch Canadians in the stomach?

The average annual salary in Canada is between $54,000 to $59,000, and that buys less and less every day.

STEPHEN 'TWO SHEDS' GUILBEAULT

Our pal Gibo has earned the Monty Python 'Two Sheds' moniker, just because he is, by all rights, a joke.

No politician has done more to destroy Canada and it's future than this eco-extremist parading as an Environment Minister.

Launching policies that Ottawa-based Macdonald-Laurier Institute has called, "Ruthless, Reckless and damaging," our 'friend,' Mr.' Gibo,' when he is not issuing Soviet-style electric vehicle mandates, likes to hang off things in protest.

The “Green Jesus of Montreal” — as he was dubbed by Quebec media — gained fame as an activist/tree hugger.

His most famous protest came in 2001, when he and a British activist climbed the CN Tower in Toronto to protest a lack of action on climate change, after the US and Canada failed to ratify the 1997 Kyoto agreement to cut greenhouse-gas emissions.

They hung a banner that said “Canada and Bush — Climate Killers.”

When he first ran for office in 2019, Guilbeault told the National Post that “in many ways… I’m still this guy who climbed the CN Tower.”

Sadly, he is, and we are suffering for it, with bizarre green legislation that merits an award for pie-in-the-sky madness. Let's hope Mr. Poilievre axes all of it and returns Canadian governance to sanity.