MAKICHUK: Meet Canada's Dirty 'Half' Dozen

They are the worst of the worst.
The men (and women) who are destroying Canada, destroying our great Confederation, destroying everything Canadians hold dear.
And this time, there is no heroic Major Reisman, a.k.a. Lee Marvin, leading them on a mission of greater good. Of redemption, for past sins.
There is nothing good here folks. Nothing.
These people have betrayed us, betrayed our great Confederation and could lead us to further economic and political devastation, not to mention greater divisiveness.
Now, I'm not asking you to grab your pitchforks and torches, I'm just asking you to listen up and be aware.
We are a peaceful nation, so let's keep it that way.
No need for a Kharlamov slash on an ankle. Although, Dear God, some of them deserve it.
So let's continue, with our Dirty 'Half' Dozen ... with apologies to the likes of Lee Marvin, Donald Sutherland, Charles Bronson, John Cassavetes and several other great actors.
Number one on the list is none other than:
JUSTIN 'THE TERRIBLE'
What can I possibly say about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that you have not already heard, my God. The list of his mistakes, flubs and foul-ups, is endless. Not to mention the family corruption he brought to the PMO.
His crushing and irrational legislation, his horrific national debt record and his radical push toward an imaginary green economy.
It's all there for the taking folks, just Google it. I'm not going to rehash all that and why should I.
My beef with this crypto-socialist airhead, is that he doesn't give a damn about the West, refuses to have talks in earnest with the premiers and is nothing more than a top-down dictator.
A walking, talking hollow pretender.
Yet he portrays himself as the savior of democracy and openly demonizes anyone who differs in opinion. We, my friends, are the bad Canadians, according to JT.
We can only hope and pray this hapless clown gets booted in the next election. Or possibly even gets ousted by his own ruthless party.
Enough already!
'SAINT' CHRYSTIA
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland won the lottery when she joined the Liberal party.
A former business writer and author with hotsy-totsy degrees (none in economics), she has never owned and operated a business, led a central bank or had any Bay Street experience; she is no less directing the charge in Canada's great economic disaster.
How in God's name did we end up with this mouthy, incompetent charlatan?
Considering we have had some great finance ministers, people such as Bill Morneau, John Manley and Paul Martin, Minister Freeland is without question the worst of the worst.
As Trudeau's mini-me (apologies to Mike Myers), sometimes smug, sometimes clueless, sometimes entitled, she insists that managing a $430-billion budget is not all that different from handling a household one.
But her comments in that regard to hard-done-by Canadians also did not go over well.
“I personally, as a mother and wife, look carefully at my credit card bill once a month and last Sunday I said to the kids, ‘You’re older now. You don’t watch Disney anymore. Let’s cut that Disney Plus subscription,”’ Freeland told Global News in an interview that aired on The West Block with Mercedes Stephenson on November 6.
Federal cabinet ministers will earn just over $289,000 this year. Enough to pay for a Disney Plus subscription. So why the subterfuge? Why punch Canadians in the stomach?
The average annual salary in Canada is between $54,000 to $59,000, and that buys less and less every day.
STEPHEN 'TWO SHEDS' GUILBEAULT
Our pal Gibo has earned the Monty Python 'Two Sheds' moniker, just because he is, by all rights, a joke.
No politician has done more to destroy Canada and it's future than this eco-extremist parading as an Environment Minister.
Launching policies that Ottawa-based Macdonald-Laurier Institute has called, "Ruthless, Reckless and damaging," our 'friend,' Mr.' Gibo,' when he is not issuing Soviet-style electric vehicle mandates, likes to hang off things in protest.
The “Green Jesus of Montreal” — as he was dubbed by Quebec media — gained fame as an activist/tree hugger.
His most famous protest came in 2001, when he and a British activist climbed the CN Tower in Toronto to protest a lack of action on climate change, after the US and Canada failed to ratify the 1997 Kyoto agreement to cut greenhouse-gas emissions.
They hung a banner that said “Canada and Bush — Climate Killers.”
When he first ran for office in 2019, Guilbeault told the National Post that “in many ways… I’m still this guy who climbed the CN Tower.”
Sadly, he is, and we are suffering for it, with bizarre green legislation that merits an award for pie-in-the-sky madness. Let's hope Mr. Poilievre axes all of it and returns Canadian governance to sanity.
THE 'MANY FACES' OF JAGMEET
There is a great Pete Seeger song, called Which Side Are You On? The lyrics go: "Which side are you on, boys? Which side are you on?"
Written by the daughter of a coal miner, Florence Reece, it touches on the struggles of the working class and unions.
Such is the plight of our pal, Jagmeet Singh, the man of many faces, depending on the day.
On the one hand, he lambastes Justin over his inept policies, on the other, he is sacrificing what his party stands for to keep Justin in power.
Sparking veteran Canadian columnist Rex Murphy to call him "an empty suit, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma."
Singh is nothing more than a political opportunist, playing both sides of the tracks. He wants to do right, he does, but not right now.
It is nothing but inexplicable, that he struck a deal with the Grits to keep Justin's dog and pony show on its course.
But, it is what it is and to quote the great essayist, William Hazlitt: "The only vice that cannot be forgiven is hypocrisy. The repentance of a hypocrite is itself hypocrisy."
BETRAYAL OF THE 'YELLOW STRIPES'
Yes, betrayal and I'm talking about the not-so Royal Canadian Mounted Police — the national police force that is tasked to "uphold the right," but basically covered for Justin whenever they could.
Instead of digging into Justin's many scandals and misdeeds, they cleared the path for more malfeasance and then threw dirt.
I actually don't know who headed up the RCMP during the Trudeau administration and I really don't care. They are all the same to me.
The Mounties are nothing but strong arm men for the PMO.
And yes ... it all went wrong for the RCMP on the streets of Winnipeg in 1919 and it has never been the same after that.
The SNC-Lavalin scandal, involving then-justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, for example.
The RCMP was assessing whether Trudeau broke the law — meanwhile, Wilson-Raybould was shuffled out of justice and kicked out of the party for standing her ground.
A 2019 report by the ethics commissioner at the time, Mario Dion, found Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act.
Key witnesses were invited to appear at committee after advocacy group Democracy Watch published a trove of documents which showed the Mounties' review was "stymied" by a lack of access to confidential cabinet materials.
I contend the RCMP let us down and did so intentionally. I not only question their methods, I question their motives.
Add it to all the other majestic failures: Air India, Dziekański, Pickton, Arar and locally, the High River weapons search.
How about we downsize the RCMP to musical rides and create a whole new FBI-style police force?
LEGAULT 'THE TAKER'
And our last, Dirty 'Half' Dozen member, the Premier of Quebec, François Legault.
The man who takes and takes and takes and takes ... when it comes to transfer payment cash from Alberta.
But when it comes to giving, he turns his back, refuses to help or co-operate on major projects, such as pipelines, yet feels no shame.
That's probably the worst part of it all — Legault the unabashed taker, feels nothing. No remorse.
In fact, it shows a bizarre entitlement, which is reflected by many in his province. That Quebec is actually owed and does not have to give. They only take.
Like a spoiled, obnoxious child, who never gets enough Christmas presents and is never happy.
Well guess what, it's time for us to call them on it. It's time for us to cut off the yearly cash bonanza. To shut it down, once and for all.
Come what may.
If they want to leave, leave. Or, become a team player. Help us make our country strong and stop being jerks.