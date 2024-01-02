MAKICHUK: Moral fibre and the great Canadian condition

Moral fibre.A quick Google search defines it as the inner strength to do what you believe to be right in difficult situations.In other words, something that is rare, especially in today’s world.Moral fibre. The kind that can’t be bought or imitated, not even by bragging, arrogant rappers.Gentlemen, a gun doesn’t make you any tougher. Nor do heavy chains, tattoos, sunglasses and your hat on ass-backwards. I doubt any of these clowns would have lasted long on the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6 1944. Because when the first bullet goes whizzing past your head, we all become human.Style or coolness doesn’t stop a bullet. A bullet with your name on it.I bring this up because a friend called me over the New Year weekend to say that it looks like Justin Trudeau will run again — bad news that leaves one somewhat despondent.Not only that, but he also said Justin would shower Quebec and Ontario with financial goodies to buy them off and turn the tide.He would also try to compare Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre to former President Donald Trump, attempting to put the fear of God into Canadians.The size of the lie depends on what he needs to accomplish on any given day. Justin has a strong track record of doing this. Vilifying Canadians in a way no other prime minister has done before. To call him a scumbag, would be too nice.And then, my friend said, the mean-spirited rhetoric would be launched, like a wave of kamikaze drones — negative ads, constantly pounding Poilievre. Painting him as an evil Trumpian monster.The irony is, Trump is probably more of a leader than wishy-washy Trudeau could ever be. Say what you want about ‘The Donald,’ he would not tolerate a bunch of green extremists pushing an unrealistic, pie-in-the-sky agenda which is potentially damaging to the economy.Do you think, for a second, US politicos would bring carbon taxes on top of gas prices at the pumps? At a time when people are struggling to survive? Not a chance in hell, my friends..But getting back to moral fibre.That elusive thing, which seems to be so rare. The kind Queen Elizabeth was made of and that flowed down to all of us who recognized her majestic and dauntless courage.An example of greatness bar none. Dignified and dedicated. Known for her sense of duty, commitment to public service and strong moral values. Yet also gracious, composed and traditional.Nobody comes close to that today, in my mind. I can’t think of a single leader, anywhere in the world, that even approaches that.Pierre Poilievre? Well, he is a good man and I think he is dedicated to restoring the strength of Confederation with a stable hand on the economic tiller.He's strong in Question Period and he's strong up against the clueless and biased mainstream media, which shows he has matured as a party leader.But some believe the CPC may have fumbled the ball by refusing to back the amendment to the Ukraine trade agreement — a ridiculous Liberal amendment which says Ukraine must agree to promote a carbon tax.Keep in mind, it was the CPC who brought in the original trade deal. That’s a bit of a gamble, with so many Ukrainian voters on the prairies. Will they appreciate the stand the CPC is taking? Ukraine needs all the help it can get, partisan politics aside.But dear God, a carbon tax in the midst of a war of survival against a superpower? What genius (Guilbeault) thought that up?It could very well be the absolute dumbest thing, ever done by a Canadian leader — a move well into the Twilight Zone of politics.One can only conclude Trudeau & Co. have lost their bloody minds.So, back to the question — does Mr. Poilievre have the moral fibre, we so desperately need?From what we have seen, he's a hardened political attack dog and a very good one at that. But he has yet to prove himself as a leader. Personally, I hope (and pray) he gets that opportunity.Perhaps the best example of a political backbone is right next door — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who, feeling it unfair, officially ordered a halt to collecting the federal carbon tax on natural gas and electric heat, as of January 1.The Saskatchewan Party leader also introduced legislation protecting top brass at SaskEnergy from any consequences of not collecting the tax, all courageous chess moves.Kudos too, to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who used the province’s Sovereignty Act for the first time to challenge Ottawa’s requirements to have a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.An action which has drawn howls of fear-mongering from local mainstream media outlets, their ivory tower sycophants and of course Alberta’s NDP.Opposition leader Rachel Notley would call it “an attack on the democratic rights of Albertans.” A statement so ridiculous, I won’t even comment on it.There is another glimmer of hope worth mentioning, one that may bode well for Canada's future.His name is Premier Wab Kinew, the 25th premier of Manitoba and Canada’s first First Nations premier.Of all the politicos in Canada, he may be the closest to one who has moral fibre. Kinew brings hope to the table in that regard, even though he does lead Manitoba’s NDP. Before becoming the NDP leader in 2017, Kinew was a member of the hip-hop groups Slangblossom and the Dead Indians. He also worked as a journalist and university administrator.A very interesting background, which draws me to like this man. He also kept his election promise, cutting gas prices at the pumps by 14 cents.In his election victory speech, he said: “That is a testament to our province and country moving forward. Long way to go, but you cannot tell me that we haven’t made progress.“I was given a second chance in life.”Let’s hope Canada gets a second chance at life, too, a chance to reconcile, after the utter devastation of the Trudeau gang. Let’s make Canada great again.