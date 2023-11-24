Opinion

MAKICHUK: No dam way... Farkas in bid to save Glenbow Ranch from deep waters

Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park.
Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park.Courtesy Glenbow Ranch.
Loading content, please wait...
Danielle Smith
Jeromy Farkas
Calgary Flood
Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park
Haskayne Legacy Park
Ghost Reservoir
Glenbow East dam

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news