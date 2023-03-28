“Fear is the enemy of logic. There is no more debilitating, crushing, self-defeating, sickening thing in the world — to an individual or to a nation.”— Frank Sinatra
When pilots are in trouble, they radio in “Mayday” three times. According to Wikipedia, it's used to signal a life-threatening emergency primarily by mariners.
Well, I would call the Alberta election an emergency as well because of what's at stake — we're at serious fork in the road.
One option gives us hope. The other will destroy our province’s hopes and dreams and set back all the progress toward autonomy we made. Toward a possible bright future for our kids and grandkids.
First, a vote for Rachel Notley is a vote for Justin Trudeau. Yes it is, and don’t shake your head at me. To the point the NDP should change its name, to the Footsies With Trudeau (FWT), party. We all know she fully supported “a just transition” another expression for the destruction of our oil and gas economy. Think of the lost jobs, the lost futures, the hard times that could bring. Make no mistake, she will take us down that road.
Second, she will deem anyone who disagrees with her, especially when it comes to things like the Sovereignty Act, or any form of self independence, or progress in getting a better deal from Ottawa, as “as knuckle-dragging monsters,” to quote University of Calgary law professor Peter Bowal.
And speaking of despicable, do you remember when Covid struck our province, and the world. Out east, in Ontario, politicians of all stripes banded together to fight the scourge.
Go ahead and Google it. They stood by each other and did what they had to do. History will judge their actions, but at least they saw the greater cause.
Something that was quite noble.
What did Notley do? Just the opposite.
Such was her thirst for power — and we all know, it’s all about power, right? — she kept sniping and attacking Premier Kenney.
Again and again and again.
Rather than do the right thing and join forces to fight the scourge, she was willing to grandstand over this terrible event.
Despicable. Seriously, there is no other word for it.
And so we have these wacky NDP ads bombarding us, basically doing the same.
Spreading ridiculous allegations that Danielle supports the Russians in the war on Ukraine, or that she will charge fees to see a doctor.
None of this is true and she's said as much several times during unscripted, unscreened interviews on QR77 radio on Saturday mornings.
It’s all about the fear. Create a fear. Tell people the sky is falling. To get votes. Again, despicable.
And making ridiculous “walk on water” claims the NDP will balance the budget, rescuing the province from its boom-bust roller coaster.
As if the NDP could ever achieve that in a million years. You know as well as I do that with all the O&G money flowing into the coffers, they will spend like drunken sailors.
And by the way, if you ever want to find out what our premier thinks about issues in our province, or to get a sense of her vision and her ideas, tune into that radio show, you might be surprised.
But getting back to Rachel.
These ads basically telegraph the NDP will do anything and everything to crawl back into power.
And if that happens, all the progress the UCP has made under Danielle, and all the promises will be lost … lost forever.
I mean, there are no words.
Well, there is one, but I can’t say it because my editors have warned me not to use profanity.
Let’s just say we’ll be up the creek without a paddle.
The Footsies With Trudeau party will sell us out to the feds, and we will never recover.
Not at this stage of the game. It’s winner take all, loser lose all.
To hand the keys of our province over to the Liberal party under Trudeau and his mean-spirited and bizarre green agenda will be the death of us.
So go ahead, vote for Rachel. Trudeau will thank you.
Heck, maybe he might even invite her to his next federally funded Jamaican vacation, which cost taxpayers $163,000.
To be honest, they deserve each other.
(5) comments
Lofty, but ALWAYS empty words from the Notley/Singh/Trudeau coalition.
Long past time we sent these 3 stooges back to their playpens.
Dave thanks for the article... Like you I have been through a few provincial and federal elections and the spring election in Alberta is in my view the most important election in recent memory. As I look to the west from Saskatchewan I see my neibour Alberta heading toward doom.
I believe every single socialist/communist in Canada is laser focused on winning Alberta for the Liberal/NDP faithful, including the Chinese communist party (CCP) who operate in every province in Canada. The CCP have been working to install the NDP in our large cities for years... not sure if that will ever become public.
In short the May provincial election may be Alberta's last free election. If that comes to pass I fear for all of Western Canada!
I can only hope the global conservative movement will bring all of there considerable power to stop Ms. Notley.
This leather faced fascist demon is Trudeau and Singh rolled into one
Rachel Notley is the Alberta Lieutenant for Jagmeet Singh and Trudeau in their coalition of damned. Notley never denounced the Just Transition policy, she just asked if be delayed until after Alberta's election. Then with the election over she endorse the plan. Notley does not believe in fighting for Alberta or Albertans.
[thumbup]
