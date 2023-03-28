Notley standing with her portrait

Retiring premiers get their portraits painted. That of Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley’s portrait was unveiled earlier this year. Notley gives a thumbs up for the portrait, but writer Dave Makichuk gives a thumbs down for her tenure in office: She should not be given a second chance to 'ruin Alberta's hopes and dreams.'

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

“Fear is the enemy of logic. There is no more debilitating, crushing, self-defeating, sickening thing in the world — to an individual or to a nation.”— Frank Sinatra

When pilots are in trouble, they radio in “Mayday” three times. According to Wikipedia, it's used to signal a life-threatening emergency primarily by mariners.

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

guest50
guest50

Lofty, but ALWAYS empty words from the Notley/Singh/Trudeau coalition.

Long past time we sent these 3 stooges back to their playpens.

guest688
guest688

Dave thanks for the article... Like you I have been through a few provincial and federal elections and the spring election in Alberta is in my view the most important election in recent memory. As I look to the west from Saskatchewan I see my neibour Alberta heading toward doom.

I believe every single socialist/communist in Canada is laser focused on winning Alberta for the Liberal/NDP faithful, including the Chinese communist party (CCP) who operate in every province in Canada. The CCP have been working to install the NDP in our large cities for years... not sure if that will ever become public.

In short the May provincial election may be Alberta's last free election. If that comes to pass I fear for all of Western Canada!

I can only hope the global conservative movement will bring all of there considerable power to stop Ms. Notley.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This leather faced fascist demon is Trudeau and Singh rolled into one

rianc
rianc

Rachel Notley is the Alberta Lieutenant for Jagmeet Singh and Trudeau in their coalition of damned. Notley never denounced the Just Transition policy, she just asked if be delayed until after Alberta's election. Then with the election over she endorse the plan. Notley does not believe in fighting for Alberta or Albertans.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

