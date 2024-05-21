MAKICHUK: On the lash, and the banning of a premier

I knew it was a mistake, from the beginning.I went on the "lash" one day, with an English expat, who was working with us on a one-year visa. Terrific young fellow and a good copy editor, whose name shall be withheld, due to possible international court actions. Just kidding!Paul was his name. Now here's a bit of advice. Never, ever go on the lash, with an Englishman. Just don't do it. Things will not end up well.It started out OK, and then, things went downhill. He disappeared, and I ended up in a Kensington bar.This is where the story really starts.I ended up befriending a lesbian couple, nice kids. We had a really nice heart to heart chat.They told me what it was like to grow up in a rural town, how tough it was, the abuse they faced. Terrible stuff, I wouldn't wish on anyone.My life, was a cakewalk in comparison. What they related, actually brought me to tears. They opened up to me then, and that was pretty cool.One of the girls showed me her artwork, her portfolio, and it really knocked me for a loop, how really talented she was.I learned a lot that night, even though I had drank far, far too much.Anyway we went our separate ways, and then it all went black. I woke up in the alley behind Kensington, a frozen alley, laying on the ground.Thankfully, I didn't break anything. Not a good thing, of course. Paul, I would learn later, ended up in a stairwell of a parking garage, with no knowledge of how he got there.His wife, was more forgiving than mine, but I totally understood that. She thought when I didn't come home, I was dead. I never wanted that to happen, but it did.Again, big regrets. But, I never forgot that night.And, I'm proud to say, I have many gay friends. In Canada and abroad.And every single one of them are great people. Talented, funny, supportive, caring, you name it.Just like everyone else, I guess. No different.Which is why I just don't understand, why a group representing 14 Alberta LGBTQ groups has officially banned Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP from 2024 Pride events.Queer Citizens United YYC issued a news release, saying the ban is a response to Smith's “stated intention to infringe on the rights, freedoms and healthcare of the transgender community in Alberta,” adding the policies don’t “reflect the desires of the gender and sexually diverse” community.“You may not join our celebrations in June when you plan to attack us in September. Queer rights should not be a political decision. Trans rights are human rights."“We invite Premier Smith to re-consider her harmful and damaging policies and engage in meaningful discussions with the Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary and Queer community.”First of all, Danielle Smith, the UCP leader, has never infringed on anyone's rights and she has no plans to attack anyone, not now, or ever.To make that accusation is complete and total hogwash. It's just political grandstanding.Secondly, nobody on this planet, should have greater rights than a parent, when it comes to their kids. Not a teacher, not a coach, not a TV celebrity, not a book author, not a psychologist, not anyone. In saying that, it struck me as very odd that these groups would take such an action — for the basic reason, it is in my view, a discriminatory, intolerant stand.Call it reverse racism, call it anything you want — but it is not a progressive stand, and, it will only bring down more heat, more anger, more hate and attention upon the LGBTQ community.We already have enough hate crimes happening in our world, why put on the blinders and detach yourself from half the voters in Alberta, who support the UCP? And why rub it in their faces?And they wonder why some idiots paint over rainbow crosswalks. Why stoke the fires of intolerance? I simply don't see the logic in singling out a particular political leader or party. Seriously, what will turning one's back on unity, accomplish?It will just give power to the LGBTQ haters, that's all it will do. A vicious circle that accomplishes nothing.As one of my friends likes saying, "I may have been born at night, but I wasn't born last night ..."So true, and it applies here. The actions taken by these groups remind me of the repressive, radical religious leaders in Iran, who demand that women wear a hijab.Some of these brave folks, have been arrested, imprisoned and beaten to death for their bold stands.I would also hope these gay groups, would realize how lucky they are, to have the freedom to march in the first place, or to make such grand statements freely.Also, why endanger the massive political gains the LGBTQ community has made over the last decade in the West. This ain't Toronto folks, but we are doing OK, I think.Give this a try in Russia, and see how far your march gets. Or try it in China? Or the Mideast? A week ago, the Peruvian government officially categorized trans and intersex people as “mentally ill."I'm not going to dwell on what issues are separating the UCP from these gay groups, and frankly, it's none of my business.All of us, can Google the recent headlines, to see where everybody stands on gender issues. And I have just as much right as anyone, to hold my own views on it.While I won't be attending any pride parades anytime soon, who isn't for gay rights these days. Thankfully many nations in the world are more progressive in this regard, and that's a good thing.I've always believed that governments should be strong in principle, but soft in practice. Spreading sorrow is the worst thing a government — or a person — can do.But taking a page from the Justin Trudeau playbook — demonizing your opponent, and marginalize his or her status, as a human being — is not the answer, folks.You can wrap yourself in the rainbow flag, but it isn't going to get you anywhere.On the other hand, there is still hope. Seeking dialogue is the right way to go, and I fully endorse efforts to seek "meaningful discussions" with the premier, in hopes of finding a middle way.Note that I said, a middle way. In other words, progress.While I personally support some of the new policies and guidelines around gender affirmation surgeries and new rules for transgender women athletes, I think it's not too late to backtrack on some of these policies.Is there a way to keep everyone happy? I honestly don't know. Is the government being overly-rigid? Or are sins, being turned into rights?What I do know, is that it's worth trying. It's always worth trying.And I have news for Queer Citizens United YYC: Parents of students, also have rights. Just as you have rights, and I have rights.All Albertans, should be supported and celebrated, and everyone should be valued and respected — and not just represent empty words in a curt press release from the UCP. The government's response to the ban, was disappointing to say the least. Not a note of empathy or compassion.It's clear, they don't trust or like Premier Smith, and maybe that's understandable. Something to overcome, I would hope.But for once, let's shelve the overhanging political correctness and work together, without slinging fiery arrows.I think it's time for everyone to grow up, and I mean everyone.