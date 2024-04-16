MAKICHUK: One night's defence of Israel cost $1.35 billion US

While it is clear that Iran's attack on Israel accomplished little — an international coalition intercepted 99% in what the US Pentagon called "a great success."

One has to wonder who won the cost of this battle. A question was raised to me this morning, which was: Did the Iranians just use a lot of cheap munitions to make Israel use up (expensive) defence weapons, with a more sophisticated attack to come?

A very good question.

So, who won the Cost War? And is Iran still holding some cards to play?

Check out these numbers.

US F-15E Strike Fighters shot down 70+ drones.

The cost of the missiles, AMRAAMs, are about $1.8 million apiece. (All prices in US funds).

The average Shahed drone is worth about $20,000 — talk about David vs. Goliath.

Despite its low cost, the Delta-shaped Shahed136 has a light carbon fibre airframe and range of more than 1,500 miles.

It can carry 20 to 40kg of explosives, around double the 131 and enough to “blow in a pretty big hole in a non-hardened structure,” experts say.

Distinctive not just from their shape but their noisy engine, sounding somewhere between a lawn mower and a moped.

Flight paths are normally pre-programmed and can be quite complex, and Shaheds often use a sophisticated combination of US, Russian and Chinese navigation systems to make them harder to jam.

So, 70 Shahed drones shot down, that's $129 million in potential cost to the USAF. I say potential, because the "E" model also has an internally mounted 20mm gun that can carry up to 500 rounds.

But at night, the weapon of choice was likely the highly capable missile systems employed on the F-15E.

Its advanced APG-70 radar system allows aircrews to detect targets from long ranges, day or night.

Now we go to the Arrow 2 and 3 defence system — very capable systems.

One Arrow 2 missile costs between $2 million and $3.5 million, while one Iranian cruise missile costs $160,000.

That's at least $75 million in cost to Israel, but probably more. Let's peg it at $100 million.