Bernard-Henri Levy

Bernard-Henri Levy

 Submitted

He is a man who breaks the mold.

Since the very beginning, of Russia’s war on Ukraine, he has traveled to the frontline — places like Kharkiv, Kherson, Odessa and Bakhmut.

Tags

Columnist

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

dieraci13
dieraci13

Great warmongering there boomer. You neglect to mention that NATO is on Russia's doorstep not the other way around, and the Ukrainians shelled their own citizens in Donbass for 8 years with the US' backing and support killing 14000 civilians.

There is no "good" side to this war, and more columns like this just push the threat of nuclear exchange higher

Report Add Reply
wademarie21
wademarie21

Exactly. Perhaps some journalism is in order with some research into the Bidens, the biolabs, the CIA manipulation. How much wealth have the angelic Zalensky and his co conspirators amassed in the last 15 months? Follow the money. The bad guys are on both sides of the conflict.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.