He is a man who breaks the mold.
Since the very beginning, of Russia’s war on Ukraine, he has traveled to the frontline — places like Kharkiv, Kherson, Odessa and Bakhmut.
French philosopher and filmmaker, Bernard-Henry Levy, wanted to witness and film to document what he saw, free from any bias or judgment.
The result is a new documentary, Slava Ukraini… an expression meaning glory to Ukraine.
Appearing this weekend on Fareed Zakaria’s CNN program,GPS, he offered a fascinating, refreshing boots-on-the-ground look at the situation in Ukraine.
Often referred to in France simply as BHL, Levy was one of the leaders of the "Nouveaux Philosophes" (New Philosophers) movement in 1976.
His opinions, political activism and publications have also been the subject of several controversies over the years.
Zakaria first asked about the bravery and leadership of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, something that is often underrated. Said Bernard-Henri Levy:
”It's one of the most important and one of the most forgotten. We were so surprised when Zelenskyy decided to stay. We were so surprised when the whole Ukrainian people stood at his side.
“It was absolutely unexpected. None of us weighed that and nevertheless, it happened.
“The whole people reconnected with the great tradition of brave citizenship. Like in the beginning of America, like in Athens, in ancient Greece, like in the French Revolution, this is what happened in Ukraine, and this is one of the great events which we saw.”
He then spoke of a special bravery. A bravery in the face of Russian attacks, atrocities, and bombings. Destroying whole cities, sewage plants and water facilities and even hospitals.
How could the Ukrainians possibly survive this onslaught?
“I never saw that. Maybe it happens, but I never saw that,” said Levy.
“I was in a lot of hot places and what I saw is quiet bravery, not the stupid bravery which is a fake one going to the enemy, but well-mastered bravery everywhere. Losing their nerves? Never.
“Protecting the weak, putting the old people under shelter, going to fetch them under fire; this I saw many times and this is what I report in the documentary in many, many scenes.
Will there be some negotiation, will there be some settlement, Zakaria asked? The Russians are dug in, in Crimea and in parts of Donbas.
Will a settlement, ever happen?
“I don't believe that,” said Levy. “Number one, if there is a compromise, it would be a disaster for all of us. When you do compromise with someone who decided that we are his enemy and that he declared the total war against the whole civilized world, it's a really bad thing.
“A compromise with Hitler, a compromise with Putin, is for all of us, a bad thing, number one.
“Number two, I don't think it would be necessary. What I observed on the ground during this six months of shooting and of footage, each time the Ukrainians decided with their wise bravery to launch an offensive, they won.
“And sometime very often the Russians did not even try to resist, in Kherson, for example. So when the Ukrainian will decides that they are strong enough, equipped enough to go to Donetsk, to go to Crimea, they will. And you'll be surprised how little the Russians will resist.
“Number three, the only thing which is missing and which we have to do is to give the equipment and to give it strongly, quickly, and not in the incremental way, which is the motto and the doctrine of too many diplomats. If we give what they need, things can go quick and the war can stop and we can spare some human lives.”
Levy was then asked if his views mirrored that of French President Emmanuel Macron — does he agree with the thrust of the film?
”I think so. I think that Macron never searched for a compromise with Putin,” Levy responded.
“He spoke with him at the beginning not to search for a compromise, to appeal to what he believed could remain in his mad brain of Putin of reason. He tried to probably explain to him that he was making a historical mistake, but not to make a compromise.
“There is one point on which Macron never changed. Russia has to be defeated. Ukraine has to get the victory, and the victory means what Zelenskyy will say. Macron always said that.
“I had the privilege, by the way, to be asked by Macron to be there in his last man-to-man meeting with Zelenskyy in Paris. They had a meeting two or three months ago.
“I was in the room with Andrii Yermak, President Zelensky, President Macron, and I heard and I saw the position of Macron was very clear.
"The victory has to be yours, President Zelensky, and what victory means, it's for you to decide.
“Not us, not diplomats, not American, not France, not Europe. It's your country, it's your combat, and it's your decision. And this is the position of France."
Slava Ukraini is available in some select theatres and on streaming services.
(2) comments
Great warmongering there boomer. You neglect to mention that NATO is on Russia's doorstep not the other way around, and the Ukrainians shelled their own citizens in Donbass for 8 years with the US' backing and support killing 14000 civilians.
There is no "good" side to this war, and more columns like this just push the threat of nuclear exchange higher
Exactly. Perhaps some journalism is in order with some research into the Bidens, the biolabs, the CIA manipulation. How much wealth have the angelic Zalensky and his co conspirators amassed in the last 15 months? Follow the money. The bad guys are on both sides of the conflict.
