Opinion

MAKICHUK: PT-109 and a US president who died for us

President John F. Kennedy. Contra the argument offered by Western Standard writer Michel Jacques Gagné yesterday that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone, Dave Makichuk makes the case that Kennedy was the victim of a high-level conspiracy and that Oswald may not even have been the killer.
President John F. Kennedy. Contra the argument offered by Western Standard writer Michel Jacques Gagné yesterday that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone, Dave Makichuk makes the case that Kennedy was the victim of a high-level conspiracy and that Oswald may not even have been the killer.Courtesy John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
Loading content, please wait...
Dealey Plaza
Fbi
Cia
Kennedy assassination
John F. Kennedy
J. Edgar Hoover
Lucien Sarti
Dean Rusk
PT-109
Cliff Robertson
Curtis LeMay

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news