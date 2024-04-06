MAKICHUK: Puck drop brawl at MSG rocks the NHL

"You do that, you go to the box, you know. Two minutes, by yourself, you know and you feel shame, you know. And then you get free."

— Goalie Denis Lemieux in Slapshot

It was Easter Sunday, in 1967. Olympia Stadium.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. the Detroit Red Wings.

My Dad was able to snag some last second tickets, which put us only about five rows up from the Chicago bench — best Original Six tickets, ever!

And all for just $5 each!

How lucky we were to see such greats as Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita, Gordie Howe, Alex Delvecchio and others on the ice.

But the moment I will always remember (Wings won 4-2), was a brawl. Brian “Bugsy” Watson was shadowing and tormenting Hull all night.

And finally he had enough. But as soon as Hull went after Watson, none other than the hitman, Wings’s enforcer Howie Young came in. One of the toughest guys in the league.

To the bloodthirsty screams of the crowd, they rolled on the ice, pummelling each other with punches. Violence in the extreme.

And all in the name of NHL hockey. But it was considered normal then. I just thought this was what grownups do and I accepted it.

After the game, I saw Howie in a suit, talking with fans. He had a big bruise on his face and a patch over his eye.

Bobby had landed a few, obviously.

And then, we waited for Bobby at the Hawks’ exit. To his credit, he came out and signed every autograph even though we booed him every time he touched the puck that night.

Talk about class. And get this — not a single scratch on his face. Nothing.

Stan Mikita, meanwhile, hated Detroit and the fans, and walked right by us kids, totally ignoring us. This was the NHL, circa 1967.

Now fast-forward to March 3, 2024, Madison Square Garden.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers. A night that could be called, ‘There Will Be Blood.’

As soon as the puck was dropped, just seconds into the game, all players on the ice suddenly dropped the gloves and went at it. Mano-a-mano.

It wasn’t a game anymore, it had turned into a violent slugfest. Payback, if you will, against a player named Matt Rempe, whose previous actions angered the Devils to no end.

Thankfully, the two goalies didn’t get involved — but everyone else on the ice did. And so did the MSG fans.