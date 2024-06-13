Opinion

MAKICHUK: Putin carries the battle to America's shores

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate on its way to Cuba.
The Admiral Gorshkov frigate on its way to Cuba.Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo
Loading content, please wait...
Russia
President Putin
Admiral Gorshov
Kazan nuclear powered sub
Zircon hypersonic missile

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news