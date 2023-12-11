MAKICHUK: Revisiting the legend of the horrifying Jersey Devil

The NHL’s New Jersey Devils played an afternoon game at the Saddledome on Saturday, a rare matinee against the mighty Calgary Flames.

It included the return of former Flame, Tyler Toffoli, who has 12 goals this season for the Devils — a reasonable pace.

But did you know that the New Jersey Devils were actually named after a legendary creature that caused havoc for decades?

Yes indeed, it is a very interesting X-File.

The Pine Barrens region in New Jersey has long been a place of mystery, with its dark pine groves, black swamps and dank bogs, oftentimes shrouded in mist and fog.

But of all the mysterious happenings to be found in the Pine Barrens, there is none so intriguing as the Jersey Devil.

A terrifying beast sighted on many occasions, apparently. Since its first reported sighting in 1735, local lore has it that a "devil-like" creature with the head of a horse, the wings of a bat and the hooves of a goat has menaced townspeople, frightened livestock and caused all manner of trouble.

Let’s just say he was not a team player.

So, was the Jersey Devil real? To be honest, we don’t know, but like Bigfoot, there were many reported sightings.

Author Trinka Hakes Noble weaves a spellbinding tale about said creature in his 2013 book, The Legend of the Jersey Devil (‎Sleeping Bear Press.)

The front cover illustration, by artist Gerald Kelley, brings the tale to spooky life.

Let’s just say you would not want to meet this fellow on a dark night.

Oh and by the way, Joseph Bonaparte, the brother of Napoleon Bonaparte and former King of Spain, was reported to have seen the Devil himself. The incident took place in Bordentown, NJ while he was hunting. And then there was Commodore Stephen Decatur, an American naval hero who was visiting the Hanover Mill Works to inspect his cannonballs being forged.

While there, he visited a firing range and sighted a flying creature flapping its wings. He fired a cannonball directly upon it.

According to the report, it had no effect and the creature flew away.

Strange tracks were found in fields, but terrified bloodhounds allegedly refused to follow the tracks.

In Clayton, NJ, the Devil was chased by a posse to the edge of a wooded area. The Devil fled into the woods.