MAKICHUK: Rumours of Smith's demise are greatly exaggerated

"The higher we are placed, the more humbly we should walk."— CiceroI wish I could find the antique store, where Mr. Marriott purchased his all-seeing looking glass, and foretold the political future in the Western Standard of newly crowned NDP Opposition leader Naheed Nenshi and our current Premier, Danielle Smith.Seriously, I want the address of that antique store, because that’s exactly where these political predictions belong, in the antiquated file.Which isn’t a shot at southern Alberta antique stores, by the way. I love them, visit them and spend way too much in them.But getting back to reality, oops there goes gravity, as Eminem might say.Predictions of Premier Smith's eclipse — according to Mr. Marriott — appear to be a tad premature. Nenshi will not be handed the keys to the province, in an NDP cakewalk.Stay calm, don't panic. Let’s start with the first salvo. Gentlemen, load the torpedoes.“Albertans, except for those outside the large cities are not particularly conservative.”Not necessarily, because, for one, I live in a large city and I am pro Danielle Smith and Alberta autonomy, anti-Trudeau all the way. And, many of my fancy big city friends are too. So not so fast, amigo!“Remember, conservative Jeromy Farkas was leading in Calgary’s last mayor’s race, at least up until the actual campaign started.”Jeromy Farkas is a good man and should have been our mayor, instead of the current Nenshi Lite version, Jyoti Gondek. Further, I believe without a doubt, that the majority of Calgarians now realize that.“As Chris Nelson recently pointed out, if you think Mayor Gondek is ‘one and done’ you may be disappointed.”With total respect to my former boss at the SUN, Mr. Nelson, he could not be more wrong.After this water main disaster is finally over, she will be lucky to get nine votes, let alone shake the rep of "worst mayor ever."Truly, Gondek has reached levels of voter regret that make former mayor Ross Alger seem like Walt Disney.“Edmonton is solidly NDP and even if Tucker Carlson or Donald Trump was NDP leader, this is not going to change.”No argument there. But traditionally, Edmontonians don’t really like premiers from Calgary. I’m not saying, they won’t vote for them — I’m just saying, they don’t like them. Especially if they are Trudeau-loving, academic-leaning, unicorn-hugging types like our friend, the odious Mr. Nenshi.“Smith will most certainly survive the review, but anything less than 90% support will be deemed to be a failure. Just wait for the headlines.”Nonsense. This is where Mr. Marriott reveals his glass half empty agenda. Yes, there will be headlines, but it will quickly dissipate as she continues the good fight against Ottawa.A fight of utter importance for the survival of our province, I might add.And to be honest, Smith has cleanly survived a tidal wave of negative headlines from Alberta’s shameless mainstream media, which has bashed her for just about everything, including the APP, provincial cops and gender issues.“Nenshi will be given a pass from hard questions or inquiries into his sometimes angry past.”Mr. Marriott clearly has a better crystal ball than you or I do. How he knows that, I don’t know.But, I strongly suggest he listen to QR77 on Saturday mornings, for the Your Province. Your Premier. radio show, as she goes mano a mano with the voters almost every week.You might find her answers quite illuminating … intelligent, informed and even sympathetic to the milieu Albertans are enduring.Would Mr. Nenshi consider a weekly radio show, fielding unscripted questions from the great unwashed? I fear he is too far ensconced in his ivory tower, to come down to our level. No, he’s far too intelligent, and we are too unworthy.Preston Manning once told a friend of mine over lunch, that it's all about power. Gaining power and holding power. Nenshi can spout his purple rhetoric, but the truth is, he is seeking power.“Every blip in the polls will be interpreted as proof of Nenshi’s holiness and a prediction of an eventual NDP victory.”Nenshi’s holiness? Hold on a minute ...The media, which tends to be left-leaning even in redneck Alberta, will continue to beat up Smith. Reaching for the same old same old university profs, to get the same old same old quotes, to throw into their drive-by journalism.Because they are too lazy to get reaction from anywhere else. Pure laziness.How do I know this? How about forty years in the biz. I could tell you who the good reporters are in this province, on one hand. The important thing here, is that Mr. Marriott is selling the intelligence of Albertans somewhat short.For example, I know people who hate Trudeau, but still don’t like Poilievre — they are stymied, and don't know where to place their support.I believe Albertans can be trusted to see through the nonsense. To make discerning decisions, and to know who has their back, and who is an opportunist, regardless of the polls.“While endlessly vilifying your opponent didn’t really work for Notley, Nenshi will continue to denigrate Smith to the delight of a hostile press. The sheer volume of the attacks on her and the UCP will wear away at Smith’s popularity.”See previous answer.Nothing will change. It will be status quo. It’s normal for critics to hold the government to account — it's called democracy. This is how the game is played — cut and thrust!We all know the basic rule, don’t we. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. Simple as that.But as Nietsche once said, if it doesn't kill you, it makes you stronger.And let’s not forget that Danielle can fire back. She’s shown she is quite adept at holding her ground. Something that Mr. Marriott chose not to mention, I see.“He will want to rebrand the party away from any residual NDP negativity. Look for the new and improved Alberta for All of Us (but mostly for me Naheed) Party.”You can put lipstick on a pig, but it is still a pig. Albertans are just not that stupid to be fooled by a new “brand.”Further to that, Albertans should know that the man who gained the moniker, “SpendShi” has not changed his ways either. You can say so long to the Heritage Fund.“Finally, he will lose some weight.”Great! Cue the Rocky workout music here. But exactly how that translates to votes, leaves me somewhat baffled. Besides, I thought Gondek was Nenshi Lite?In closing, my conclusion is that nobody knows. Anyone who tells you they know, is full of it. Nothing less than sheer folly.Nobody knows, folks, nobody knows. But I can tell you this for sure, something is gonna happen.