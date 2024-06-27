MAKICHUK: Saying farewell, to the mighty Blues Can

They are killing our culture. And replacing it with condos.Last night, I took in the fabulous country show of Tom Phillips and the D.T.s at the Blues Can in Inglewood, possibly for the last time ever. I don't know when they're tearing it down, maybe some time in the near future.There was a big City of Calgary sign out front, saying we could have our say online. As if they care what we say? A total joke.The Blues Can is coming down, to make way for a condo project.I thought about that, as I listened to Tom and his band pound out the best country music in Western Canada.So beautiful, at times, that I wanted to cry.Partly because the music moved me, and partly because, as I watched couples dancing, people chatting and leaning over the bar, tables packed and drinks and food being served at a furious pace, I felt very sad.Sad that this fantastic country/blues bar, would meet such a tragic end. A condo project, for God sakes.Too much money to be made, folks.What struck me, as I observed the goings-on, and that I mentioned to my fellow journalist Eric, is what will these people do?Where will they go. This is their night out, their place to rock. For free.On Tuesday nights, you can see Tom and the gang, with no cover charge. You can sit there and drink ice water, if you want. You can drink beer. You can drink vodka, like I did, and you can order great food.The service, always exceptional. Always.It really is a fantastic venue that has been kicking around for years.A down to earth bar where one can meet new friends or share great moments with old friends. And one of the last places in Calgary to meet ladies in their 40s and 50s out on the town, one friend told me. Last night, there was a nice old couple dancing, she in a bright yellow dress. Someone told me, that during COVID, when Tom's band had to simulcast the music, that couple wouldn't let COVID win.They danced together, across the street, on the sidewalk. They were determined to have a good time.Just like everyone was doing last night.I tried to take in every moment, before I ran out of steam. My cat, gets me up early in the morning, sometimes around 4:30 am.So by 10 pm, I turn into a pumpkin.I went outside for a smoke, but even that didn't help. It was time to go home and ruminate.This time, the strangest thing happened as I left the bar... a pretty older lady that was sitting behind us grabbed my arm.She said why are you leaving so early? I told her because of Burt, he gets me up so early... it was around 10 pm and I was fading fast.She laughed, then introduced me to her friend from Thunder Bay, who was visiting. So I chatted a bit with both of them.I offered a Western welcome to her, part of the friendly ambience that has always invaded the Blues Can.Then this pretty lady demanded a hug, which I did, then she pulled me downward and and kissed me sweetly on the cheek! Wow. I was not expecting that.We said our goodbyes, and that was it. Good thing I was wearing my favourite after shave, Mont Blanc!All I can say is, go to the Blues Can. Go see Tom and other bands play. Before it's gone. Gone for good.You can also see him on weekend's at Mikey's on 12th, which, ironically, is also being torn down for progress.The City of Calgary seems ultra determined to destroy and tear down our culture in every way possible. Led by a mayor who seems as cold as ice. The Ice Queen.All to build more tombstones, for tombstone alley. The tall glass buildings that make our downtown the dullest place on this earth.Go, please go. Enjoy it while you can. It won't be there much longer.The D.T.s. are made up of Tom Phillips, Tim Leacock, Shaye Zadravec, Sydney Zadravec and Thom Moon.