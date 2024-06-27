Opinion

MAKICHUK: Saying farewell, to the mighty Blues Can

Writer Dave Makichuk laments the forthcoming redevelopment of the Blues Can site where Tom and the D.T.s play every Tuesday night...
Writer Dave Makichuk laments the forthcoming redevelopment of the Blues Can site where Tom and the D.T.s play every Tuesday night...Courtesy Tom Phillips
Loading content, please wait...
Country Music
Inglewood
Tom Phillips and the D.T.s
The Blues Can

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news