Opinion

MAKICHUK: Should Canada prepare for Trump II: The Revenge Presidency?

Is Donald Trump poised for a second term in the White House?
Is Donald Trump poised for a second term in the White House?Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Nato
Pierre Poileivre
President Trump
MAGA supporters
Canada US trade

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news