MAKICHUK: Should Canada prepare for Trump II: The Revenge Presidency?

An Eastern friend of mine, who has voted Liberal his entire life, shocked me this week. He told me straight up, he will have to “change his voting strategy for the next federal election, if Trump wins.”According to my buddy, whom I have known since high school, neither Justin nor Jagmeet will be able to handle Trump. “Poilievre is the only one who can keep our country together in the midst of a Trump dynasty,” he wrote in an email.“I suspect a lot of Canadians will change their voting strategy if Trump wins. We need to think about the country and not about micro issues. Those can be dealt with in their own time.”“We need to put aside our political differences and choose the strongest person to deal with the situation.”Wow! Just Wow! I had never expected him to come out with this, nor did I prompt it.Previously, the idea that Poilievre was better suited to handle Trump never occurred to me.But I have to say he makes a good point.Currently, in the West, we are reeling from the piling on of terrible, monstrous legislation — virtual attacks, every day, on our way of life — launched by Justin The Terrible, and his environmental extremist flying monkey, Sir Geebo.The thought that we have yet another threat south of the border is not really on our minds right now.But soon, it might be.With Trump leading the Republican parade without even entering a single leadership debate and seemingly getting stronger with each indictment, a Trump return to the White House is entirely possible. Very possible.Only Nikki Haley could derail him, IMO, but that too is a longshot.And the indictments? Is a US president above the law? You can bet your boots that one will probably go all the way to the Supreme Court.By the way, when JFK was assassinated in 1963, it left LBJ free and clear. Had Dealey Plaza not happened, it was entirely possible Vice-President Lyndon Johnson would have faced legal difficulties. Serious legal difficulties. That was swept away when he became president.They say you can indict a ham sandwich in America. Maybe that’s why MAGA supporters are blind to it.The problem for President Biden is the working poor in America have lost hope and are falling further behind.The lucky ones are living on credit. Those who aren’t, are lining up at food stations by the hundreds. The demand that began during COVID-19 has not diminished.Many perceive this to have happened over the last three years, during the Biden administration. Things were better under Trump, MAGA supporters say.And for the common working man, maybe that is true. Yes, he sometimes says and does stupid stuff, but “he cares about us” they say.Even the youth of America have lost faith in Biden, who has aged to the point where he should probably pass the torch.The Dems know it, everybody knows it. The man is too old.And while Trump is also up there in age, he seems much more vigorous.Which brings us back to the question of this column. Should we in Canada, prepare for the weight of a Trump presidency?And would Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre be better suited to handling this development, rather than “Mr. Sunny Ways?”The answer, my friends, is obvious as the nose on Trudeau’s face.Yes, yes and yes again.We need a tough PMO, that will stand up to Trump and the Americans.And also, to insulate us from the chaos and vengeful actions, which Mr. Trump has vowed to carry out, “on day one.”Do you actually think Trump is messing with us? Not a chance he is not messing with us, he means business. And anyone who doesn’t believe that, is out to lunch.He is going to unleash hell on anyone he feels wronged him.To borrow an old Sinatra phrase, “It’s Trump’s world, we just live in it.”I don’t think Canada will be in his cross-hairs. Thankfully, the US, and now the world, doesn’t take us seriously anymore.Trudeau has destroyed our international reputation. Made us a laughing stock. We just don’t count anymore. A country that celebrated a Nazi, in Parliament, after all!And we are not going to win any trade negotiations with Trump at the helm. Not a chance in hell.Say what you want about the orange haired devil, but he is a tough negotiator. Perhaps the toughest Canada has ever faced.But other than that, Trump pretty much left us alone. Yes, he mocked us for not paying our fair share in NATO and in that, he was right. We are not paying our share and we refuse to do so.Kicking the can down the road, again and again. Ridiculous.Were things “better” under Trump? You tell me. I don’t know what to think anymore. My investment account did far better, that’s for sure.All I know is, maybe my friend is right. Maybe we should batten down the hatches and prepare for Trump II: The Revenge Presidency. The sequel, if you will.So when it comes time to vote in the next Canadian federal election, perhaps many Canadians — easterners, left-coasters and others who have supported the Liberals over the years — should maybe rethink it.There are, truly, a million reasons, why we need to get rid of Trudeau and his despicable green-washed cabal, but … let’s face it, Canada will need a Pierre Poilievre to bring strength and moral leadership to Ottawa, in the face of a Trump presidency.A presidency that will cause havoc.Hold onto your hats, folks, We may be in for a rough ride.