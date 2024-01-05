MAKICHUK: Should you stay, or should you go?

And so, it has come to this, my friends.

• The federal government will start collecting a second level of CPP contributions in order to meet its commitment to boost CPP payments to retirees.

Combined with the annual increase in CPP contributions, the added second level means an employee's annual CPP payment will go up by $302 in 2024, increasing from a 2023 maximum of $3,754.45 to a 2024 maximum of $4,045.50.

Employers are required to match the contributions of their employees dollar-for-dollar, which means each employer will also see their per-employee CPP contributions jump by a maximum of $302.

Because self-employed people are both employers and employees, they get nailed — they have to pay both the employer and employee portions.

• In 2023 there was only one pension ceiling — the maximum pensionable earnings amount. Last year, that maximum was $66,600. Once the $3,500 exemption is factored in, that means that in 2023 the 5.95% CPP contribution rate was applied on incomes of $63,100 or less.

The first pension ceiling is now $68,500 — or $65,000 after the $3,500 exemption is factored in — bringing the first CPP contribution maximum in 2024 to $3,867.50 for both employers and employees.

But starting on Jan. 1, 2024, a second earnings ceiling of $73,200 comes into force.

To get from a $3,867.50 annual contribution to $4,045.50, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) takes the income amount over $68,500, up until it hits $73,200, and multiplies that extra amount by 4%.

In 2024, the maximum income a person has to pay CPP contributions on under the second ceiling is $4,700, which works out to $188.

• All five federal income tax brackets for 2024 have been indexed to inflation using the 4.7 per cent rate. The new brackets are: zero to $55,867 of income (15%), although taxpayers with a net income of $165,000 or less may claim a $15,000 tax credit, meaning they effectively pay no tax on the first $15,000 of income. From $55,867 to $111,733 it's (20.5%); above $111,733 to $173,205 (26%); above $173,205 to $246,752 (29%); and anything above that is taxed at 33%.

• On April 1, 2024 the price on carbon goes up from $65 a tonne to $80 a tonne in provinces where the federal backstop applies. The backstop does not apply in Quebec, British Columbia and the Northwest Territories because they have their own carbon pricing systems.

In provinces using the federal backstop, the price on carbon is applied to emitting fuels through fuel charge rates that vary from fuel to fuel based on the amount of CO2-equivalent emissions they generate when burned.



• On April 1, provinces and territories using the federal backstop will see gasoline fuel charges rise to 17 cents a litre from the 2023 rate of 14 cents a litre, while the propane fuel charge will increase to 12 cents a litre from 10 cents.



• The alcohol tax is also set to impact those hitting the bars and the owners. The government was set to increase taxes by 6.3%, the biggest increase in 40 years. However, it held it to a 2% cap, but the remaining 4.7% will be added as an increase on April 1, 2024.

• The elimination of some short-term rental deductions kicks in on Jan. 1. Yep, if you're renting it out as an Airbnb or a Vrbo, you just got kicked in the crotch, Fidel Castro style.

When the feds announced this change, it justified the move by saying that in Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver in 2020, there were almost 19,000 homes being operated as short-term rentals that could be used for permanent housing.

And guess what, that is your fault!