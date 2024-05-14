MAKICHUK: Skunk Works reveals stealthy tanker concept

When the US Navy decided to replace it's very capable F-14 Tomcat, with F-18s and then VTOL F-35Bs, they gave up a very valuable advantage.

The Tomcat had an operational range of 800 nautical miles, the replacements, only 500 nautical miles.

Not only that, but they also gave up the Tomcat's superior speed and missile capabilities — all vital countermeasure to long-range anti-ship threats, enhancing the survivability of U.S. carriers.

Thus the crucial importance of the Next-Generation Air Refueling System program (NGAS,) also known as KC-Z, which aims to replace KC-46 and KC-135 tankers in the 2030s.

Made more important, by the US military's pivot, to the Indo-Pacific — with thousands of miles of blue ocean presenting a challenge to military planners.

While the US is working hard to establish strong allies in the region to contain China's recent aggressiveness, it must also have the tools to fight a war in the Pacific, should China attack Taiwan — something China's leader Xi Jinping is vowing to do.

Case in point, Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works this week released a rendering of a notional stealth tanker, one that would operate closer to the frontlines to better support fighters.

First published by Aviation Week, the concept appears to be based on a rather large lambda wing with canted twin tails.

The engines, possibly two, are buried in the fuselage, with the air inlets under the wing’s root (also called “armpit” inlets) and possibly flat nozzles in the rear.

According to TheAviationist.com, while the design in the rendering is entirely notional, it is interesting to note that the concept of low observability is also making its way into the high value air assets.

The downside to this, is that stealth aircraft are very expensive to produce and repair, thanks to its complicated and highly toxic stealth coatings.