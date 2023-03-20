It cruises high above the West Bank, Gaza and Lebanon, day or night, no matter what the weather.
Its mission is twofold: The persistent overwatch of areas identified as a hub of terrorist activity, and, pre-planned strikes on targets identified as threats. Known as “The Black Snake,” Israel’s Squadron 161 was kept a closely guarded secret for several decades. It's only now after censors halted the media gag order that we are leaning about the Israeli Defense Force’s (IDF) armed drone unit.
According to an exclusive report in Breaking Defense, that veil was finally lifted July 20 of last year, thanks in part to pressure from local industry who felt the inability to market their wares was costing them market share.
During my visit to Eurosatory in Paris last summer, it’s no secret Israel's military and UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) industry is booming. Close to 60 Israeli firms participated in Europe’s leading land defence and security exhibition held at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Centre — a massive show about the size of four Walmarts.
Military exports by Israel brought in US$11.2 billion last year, with 41% attributed to sales in Europe — an increase from 30% in 2020, The Jerusalem Post reported.
Squadron 161 operates the Elbit Systems Hermes-450 “Zik” drone, primarily in counter-terror missions. Roughly 80% of the total number of the Israeli Air Force flight hours are performed by UAVs, something Maj. M, deputy commander of the squadron said shouldn’t be a surprise.
“UAVs replace manned aircraft in more and more missions,” Maj. M told Breaking Defense. “The number goes up all the time.”
For example, the IAF traditionally operated manned aircraft for maritime patrol missions, but is transferring the majority of that work to UAVs equipped with special payloads.
Maj. M added in some missions the squadron’s UAVs are operated in conjunction with UAVs from other units. The IAF operates other types of armed UAVs, like the Elbit systems Hermes-900 and the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) Heron-TP.
“We are capable of the real-time sensor-to-shooter operations, and this is enabled by the accurate intelligence gathered by the UAVs payload combined with additional details that we receive from other sources,” the major added.
According to Elbit Systems, the Hermes-450 has a take-off weight of 550 kg and a payload capacity of 180 kg.
The company claims a 17-hour loitering endurance and altitudes of up to 18,000 feet.
Israeli industry sources told Breaking Defense in the coming years the IAF is set to get an updated version of the Hermes-450, capable of carrying heavier munitions.
According to Reuters, Israel’s armed drones use gravity bombs that produce no noise or smoke as they fall, making them hard for enemies to anticipate or evade, and the largest model of the aircraft can carry up to a tonne of munitions.
However in winter wars, like Israel's in Gaza in 2008-2009, the drones had to be flown below the clouds for their targeting cameras to work, meaning they might be audible — thereby losing the element of surprise.
Maj. M noted that all missions are controlled from a two-man station at Palmachim Air Base, with a mission commander and an operator seated side-by-side watching the data transmitted by the UAV.
“We receive missions from the high command, and it is allocated to platforms already over the designated area or to others that are in the air after a few minutes. We are on high alert and can launch a number of armed UAVs in minutes.”
“When a target is detected and confirmed the mission commander approves the launch of the munitions. There is a man in the loop all the time so the mission can be aborted if there's a danger of hitting innocents."
The Hermes-450 is powered by a Wankel engine, an internal combustion engine that transforms pressure into rotating motion through a rotary design.
Classified modifications have also been made, to lessen engine noise, officials said without elaborating.
While touring the hangars where the Hermes-450 are being maintained, Maj. M. said that the design of the UAV results in very simple maintenance.
“This allows us to use big numbers of them when needed.”
Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.
