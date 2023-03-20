Black Snake

It cruises high above the West Bank, Gaza and Lebanon, day or night, no matter what the weather.

Its mission is twofold: The persistent overwatch of areas identified as a hub of terrorist activity, and, pre-planned strikes on targets identified as threats. Known as “The Black Snake,” Israel’s Squadron 161 was kept a closely guarded secret for several decades. It's only now after censors halted the media gag order that we are leaning about the Israeli Defense Force’s (IDF) armed drone unit.

Elbit Systems Hermes-450 “Zik” drone

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

