It's a major show of force, the biggest ever in NATO history. A message to Russian aggression?
Perhaps. The multinational Air Defender 23 exercise which kicked off June 12, includes 25 nations training together in the airspace above Europe. The massive exercise was initiated by Germany in 2018, planned out in subsequent years and takes place through the summer under German leadership.
The trouble is that Canada, a founding member of NATO, isn't there. Japan is, even though it's not a NATO member and its core interests are on the other side of the world. So are many other nations — 25 in all — including Finland, which only just joined and Sweden, which has yet to join.
What?!
Let's back up. The exercise scenario is that the 'OCCASUS alliance' composed of the Eastern nations of Murinus, Plumbeus, Griseus, and Cinereus, have invaded Germany, and are “trying to push north to the Baltic Sea.” To do so, the alliance is relying on a mix of sabotage operations and special forces supported by air power.
In response, NATO triggered Article V, calling for the collective defence of Germany.
All of this is fictional of course. But the actions will be very real. Very real indeed — so take note, Crazy Ivan.
About 10,000 servicemen and women are taking part in the exercise. Among the 250 aircraft involved are 23 different types — 100 of these come from 42 US states and are being deployed to Europe.
The US Air National Guard is providing the very largest portion of these.
Their aircraft include F-35s, F-15s, F-16s, A-10s, MQ-9s, C-130s, KC-135s, C-17s, and KC-46s. Active-Duty F-16s from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, will also join in.
European air forces are bringing fighters and other aircraft such as Eurofighters, Tornados, Saab Gripens and American-made export model F-16s and F-18s.
The exercises will be conducted mainly in three airspaces over Germany. But one country, is MIA … big-time.
That would be us, Canada, led by a leader who has no clue what the hell he's doing when it comes to defending our country, or the free world.
As one Shakespearean actor once said; “The lines are fouled … instruct the puppeteer to renew the strings ….”
The need for NATO to bolster its military might is clear to its members, whose defence ministers will gather later this week in Brussels. While the drill was planned for several years, Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has jolted NATO into preparing in earnest for the possibility of an attack.
Germany pledged a dramatic change in defence policy and increased spending. NATO reinforced its eastern flank. Air Defender will test out the alliance’s ability to defend itself with air power.
“I would be pretty surprised if any world leader was not taking note of what this shows in terms of the spirit of this alliance, which means the strength of this alliance,” Amy Gutmann, the US ambassador to Germany, told reporters.
“That includes Mr. Putin.”
Lt.-Gen. Michael A. Loh, director of the U.S. Air National Guard, said the exercise goes beyond deterrence.
"It's about the readiness of our force. It's about co-ordination, not just within NATO, but with our other allies and partners outside of NATO," he said.
Again, where the hell is Canada? Why are we not involved? Did we not get an invite in the mail? Are we the girl with braces nobody wants to dance with?
None of Canada’s 35-year-old jet fighters will take part in the largest military exercise in history.
Because we have a leader who has his head up his you-know-where. That’s why.
A drama teacher turned world leader who likes to parade around at international meetings like he’s a big shot. But he doesn’t walk the talk.
Oh, he’ll give money to Ukraine and grandstand over it. Something we should have done a long time ago.
The fact we won’t be attending Air Defender 23 has to be a big setback for our military and our nation at large. Yet another embarrassment.
We were also left out of the AUKUS group, losing out on advanced nuclear submarine technology as well as clout in Asia Pacific. Even New Zealand, might be let into that group — the peace loving Kiwis!
“Air power is the first response in a crisis,” Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, chief of the German Air Force, said in an interview at the close of Monday’s exercises — the first of 12 days unfolding at six bases across the country.
“We can really react fast as first responders.”
“In the end, it’s all about credible deterrence,” he said. “We don’t want to be too aggressive, but to show that we are strong.”
Alas, Canada won’t be going to the party. We’re too busy trying to destroy our economy with idiotic Green policies.
— with files from the New York Times
(5) comments
Just pandering to their base. Nothing to see here move on.
I would also suggest that Mr. Poilievre adjust his position towards a little more robust funding and general military logic in this matter. Lot's to be rectified under this file.
The federal Liberal government has decimated the military as it is decimating Canada in general. No need to ask why, or how this could happen. Just look at the clowns that make up the federal cabinet. These people represent the “best” that Trudeau could dredge up from his elected MPs.
What can you expect from a Government that expects their troupes to buy their own helmets, and pay for their own food, while abroad. We have a Minister of Defence, who spends time on photo ops with drag queens. We have a PM, who takes out the national credit card, every time he flys to the Ukraine. The PM and the Liberal party are not serious about outfitting our military with equipment that they need. The procurement process is broken. No wonder, they are having recruitment issues. Why would anyone want to serve their country under this type of incompetent system. While the Liberals rule this country, I do not see any change, just shame. They have their priorities all wrong.
I feel sorry for our brave men and women of the Canadian Forces. they are repeatedly under resourced and over looked, a show case for political wokeness and are embarrassed internationally, not by their performance, but by the political baggage they have to travel with. Zoolander is a high risk disaster for our military and our reputation internationally as a reliable and trustworthy partner.
