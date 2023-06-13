German Tornado aircraft

Tornadoes of the German air force. 

It's a major show of force, the biggest ever in NATO history. A message to Russian aggression?

Perhaps. The multinational Air Defender 23 exercise which kicked off June 12, includes 25 nations training together in the airspace above Europe. The massive exercise was initiated by Germany in 2018, planned out in subsequent years and takes place through the summer under German leadership.

Columnist

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

(5) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Just pandering to their base. Nothing to see here move on.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

I would also suggest that Mr. Poilievre adjust his position towards a little more robust funding and general military logic in this matter. Lot's to be rectified under this file.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The federal Liberal government has decimated the military as it is decimating Canada in general. No need to ask why, or how this could happen. Just look at the clowns that make up the federal cabinet. These people represent the “best” that Trudeau could dredge up from his elected MPs.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

What can you expect from a Government that expects their troupes to buy their own helmets, and pay for their own food, while abroad. We have a Minister of Defence, who spends time on photo ops with drag queens. We have a PM, who takes out the national credit card, every time he flys to the Ukraine. The PM and the Liberal party are not serious about outfitting our military with equipment that they need. The procurement process is broken. No wonder, they are having recruitment issues. Why would anyone want to serve their country under this type of incompetent system. While the Liberals rule this country, I do not see any change, just shame. They have their priorities all wrong.

guest356
guest356

I feel sorry for our brave men and women of the Canadian Forces. they are repeatedly under resourced and over looked, a show case for political wokeness and are embarrassed internationally, not by their performance, but by the political baggage they have to travel with. Zoolander is a high risk disaster for our military and our reputation internationally as a reliable and trustworthy partner.

