MAKICHUK: Sorry Swifties, but Taylor is vastly overrated

I don't get it. I just don't get it.Let me say it right up front. Taylor Swift is vastly overrated.Sorry Swifties, but she is just not as talented as advertised.And I just don't understand the big hullabaloo surrounding her or her music.Now, I'm not saying she is a bad person, she's not.From what I've heard she is very generous — giving her roadies big bonuses.Something other big acts simply do not do.In fact, according to online entertainment sources, she gave out an astounding US$55 million to those who worked on the Massive Eras Tour.That is pretty significant. And, for that alone, I didn't really want to write this column.But, what has to be said, has to be said.Look folks, there are at least 1,000 other singers in the US who can sing just as well or better than Swift.Yes, she's a good song writer, even though it's usually about her latest breakup. Or so I'm told.To be honest, I've never heard one of her songs, just short clips. I was never big on pop music anyway.My radio dial is tuned to CKUA almost always, so I prefer real music.My friend Bullitt Bob assures me that her early country stuff was good. But again, I have never heard any of it.And let's face it, I strongly doubt any of her music will have the longevity of the kind enjoyed by the Beatles, the Rolling Stones or other big acts.Michael Jackson? Legal troubles aside, he was perhaps one of the greatest performers of all time. He was definitely not overrated. And I still find myself perusing his old videos on YouTube.The man was nothing short of a music genius, IMO..Getting back to Swift, I really don't understand the big deal around her and her shows.I mean, is it music or an ass-shaking contest? And yes, she is stunningly beautiful.People are spending thousands to see her show, which I'm sure, is probably pretty good.I don't doubt that.But personally, you could not pay me to go see her show. Let alone, spend a toonie on it.Her appearances during Kansas City Chiefs games in support of romantic interest Travis Kelce are also way overdone.I mean, show her in the private box once or twice, OK. But not 10 times! Enough already!A friend of mine once took his daughter to Edmonton, to see Lady Gaga. He had an American Express card and he got premier seats.Total cost? Around $1,000 CDN, for two tickets.He said it was a great show and he wanted to treat his daughter.That's fine. But at least Lady Gaga has some talent. I mean, just check out her Glastonbury performances.They are all unique and impressive. And man, the lady can play the piano, and sing, and dance too! Duets with Tony Bennett, one of my favourite performers too.Madonna's music catalogue is also impressive and still sounds pretty good when put on the turntable today.It is, of course, admirable that Swift wants to give her fans the best show possible. And, from what I hear, no expense was spared.Good on her for that.But again, I just don't get it. She's an economic tsunami and I have not even heard one of her songs.But I have heard, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, a Beatles song released back in 1964. Sixty years ago and that song still has longevity.It captures the wonderful era, of that time.Will Swift's music do the same or will it just fade away?