Opinion

MAKICHUK: Sorry Swifties, but Taylor is vastly overrated

Performer Taylor Swift has taken the world by storm.
Performer Taylor Swift has taken the world by storm.Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Nfl
Taylor Swift
The Beatles
Tony Bennett
Rolling Stones
Michael Jackson
Travis Kelce
Massive Eras Tour
Lady Gaga

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news