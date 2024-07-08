MAKICHUK: Stampede revisited, the Good, the Bad and the Ugly

My friend said, "Dave, don't do it ... you'll get lynched."Or something to that effect. He didn't think it was a good idea to critique the Calgary Stampede, also known as The Greatest Show on Earth.And yes, it is a pretty spectacular show, no question.But heck, I've lived here for half a century, I have my views on it. And I've earned the right to talk about it.My first job in Calgary was as a security guard at the Palliser Hotel in 1974, checking hand stamps by the door at the ballroom. Back then, Calgary was a rip-roaring cowboy town.Stampede entry was only $20, there was a band, great beef on a bun, and a place where people could have fun and dance the night away.A big night out, when there wasn't an internet, computers, video games, DVDs or big-screen televisions, or any of those distractions.First, The Good:Generally, I like the Stampede — it's good for the economy. Many businesses in town depend on it, and that's great.It is also very well organized.A quick look at the Stampede website shows that the Stampede Board has done a fine job of adding interesting things to see and do on the grounds.For me, Stampede is a week to kick back and have fun. Maybe hit a good restaurant patio on 17th Ave. S.W. or meet friends at a pub with good music.It's also a wonderful Western tradition, something that no other city in the country, or even the world, can boast — even if our Wild West, wasn't exactly like that south of the border.It brings in tourists, lots of tourists from around the world, with lots of money to spend. Another good thing.For one week of the year not a lot of work gets done, but experts say a lot of business deals actually do happen. I actually like the rodeo and the chucks, but I will talk about that later.A good friend of mine also points out that the Stampede is an awesome way for newcomers from different cultures to volunteer/work in Stampede roles, to immerse themselves in our western culture.And that is probably one of the best things IMO.OK, now The Bad:I sometimes wonder, if the Stampede can kick it up a notch, make it even grander.My concern, is that attendance, while strong, has not kept pace with the rapid growth of our city.Calgary has changed drastically, and while the Stampede is still a great festival — truly, one of the best in the world, maybe it’s time for a rethink.Entertainment value these days, is often compared to Las Vegas. And we, my friends, are not Las Vegas.Yes, people like the grandstand show, especially first-timers.But with what we are charging — $500 for a family of four, and that doesn't include parking, the rides and over-priced food — I think we can do better.I'm not talking about bringing in Garth Brooks for a week, but c'mon, surely we can bring in some good music headliners.Visitors deserve better value for their entertainment buck.And speaking of bucks. Consider too, that a family of four will have to shell out about $1,000 for the rodeo. That is terribly expensive.Yes, the rodeo is awesome, but heavens above! Is it even possible to make it more affordable for families?I like the Coca Cola Stage and Nashville North (I saw the Marty Stuart band there, until some idiot threw a beer can at his head!) But how about we open up more smaller stages instead of piped in music. Give local up-and-coming Alberta bands a chance and rotate them every hour or two.Steal a page from the highly successful East Coulee Music Festival, that happens every May. It's bursting with new, exciting music acts.We need to cowboy it up more folks, way more. We should take ownership of that western theme, lock, stock and barrel!My brother and I once toured Old Tucson, a cool western town used in many movies, just outside of Tucson, Ariz. It featured a cool re-creation of a gunfight, complete with Hollywood stuntmen.Why can't we do something like that? We have local stuntmen qualified to do this.I would also like to see more First Nations involvement, on every cultural level. Whatever we have now, let's double it. Why not bring in some comedians from Winnipeg's Indigenous Comedy Festival — give them a stage!Friends tell me the evening drone show is really cool too, how about we expand it? Turn it into a monster drone show! And make it western themed!And how about inviting our military to kick things off in the infield with parachuting commandos? Let's give our military a chance to show us what they can do, just like they do south of the border.I won't dwell on the food or the prices — all festivals are like that — but one friend of mine suggests that the novelty food could be reinforced by something more authentically Albertan or First Nation.I would also like to see more Indigenous products for sale on the grounds. The Elbow River Camp is fine, but it's not enough — why not expand it? A visitor should be able to buy anything from authentic, hand-made moccasins to colourful blankets, and jewelry.Now to the rodeo and the chuckwagons.Im not big on calf roping, I don't like it. Although, I am told it's being monitored carefully and so forth. The cowboys call them "vealers" by the way.Love the bull-riding, of course, strictly top notch action. No CGI here folks, this is the real thing! What these riders do is incredible!But I also don't like to see horses die. I took my Mom and Dad to see the Rangeland Derby back in the day and a horse died right in front of us.My Dad looked on, went silent ... then said ..."I've seen enough." We left shortly afterward. In saying that, I think the Stampede has bent over backwards, trying to make it safer. They deserve credit for that.I'm not a woke snowflake, it's just not my cup of tea.And now, The Ugly:Happy to say, there really isn't anything ugly here.But, I think in order to keep up with the times, we have to keep the Stampede fresh and new — and that takes new and fresh ideas.The Stampede Board is on the right track, they are doing a great job, so let’s keep pushing to make it even better!And for heaven sakes, let's take another look at ticket prices. A friend of mine had visitors from Beirut last week, and wanted them to see the rodeo and grandstand show. But after checking out the ticket prices, he decided to opt out.I would hate to see the Stampede go the way of Banff and Lake Louise, which are quickly turning into resorts for the super rich.Friends, that is not the cowboy way.