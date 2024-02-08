MAKICHUK: The hell of Gondek, and shallow gestures

Jyoti Gondek.Jyoti, Jyoti, Jyoti.What have you done.I knew we were in trouble, we as Calgarians, when the aforementioned person threw her hat into the ring for mayor.Why?A simple reason. Oh so simple.When she was my councillor, I tried to contact Gondek three times.Once by phone — and I was polite, I was.And again by email, twice.Both times, I was polite and proper — something I'm not very good at, to be honest.But I swear I did. I just had some suggestions to save the city money, but it fell on deaf Gondek ears.So, it was with much mirth, laughter and guffawing, when I heard that Gondek, in response to that fellow who is trying to get her turfed, said she's always willing to hear Calgarians' concerns. LOL!How, Jyoti, how? I was to learn that Gondek does not talk or communicate to the great unwashed (you and me) in Calgary.She just doesn't. She doesn't interact.Which, is weird, considering she managed to become mayor, or, as many of us call it, Nenshi Lite.And so now, some guy wants to recall her. Just a normal guy, like you and me, trying to do the right thing.Look, I don't go for any of this recall business, I never have and I never will.You vote for someone, you give them a mandate and they are in there until they finish that mandate, good or bad.You obviously can see I don't like her and I never did and I thought she was a huge mistake.But, but you Calgarians, who voted for her. That was your choice.And now, you are stuck with her. That's what you deserve, IMO.So shut your trap and stop complaining. And embrace the horror.You could have had change, instead of Nenshi Lite. Overspending like a madman, Nenshi Lite.Instead, Gondek will oversee the biggest economic disaster in Calgary's history — the Green Line, as planned.A project that could exceed $30 billion dollars, when it's all over.It is a comet, ready to hit the City of Calgary. And it will take decades to pay for it.A nice present, to your grandchildren. Way to go.Rather than listening to Calgarians — duh! — as she claims, she doesn't.And she's pushing ahead with this disastrous project, that could bankrupt us all.Madness. Sheer madness.A mayor who walked our streets and ignored its many problems. Many many problems. And instead, chose something safe and trendy, on her first day.We have a "climate change emergency."Not a raft of other emergencies, which are too many to mention here, but a climate change emergency.Not to mention obscene tax hikes, devastating small businesses and homeowners.God help us all.How does that famous saying go?"I don't doubt the existence of hell; I already live in it."The hell of Gondek. Someone who doesn't give a damn about ordinary Calgarians.Who hasn't cut a penny from the mad spending of her eccentric predecessor.Who won't listen when it counts. Not even when those folks, such as Jim Gray, are well-meaning people.People who care about the future of our city.No wonder she is the most hated in Calgary history.She never should have got the job.A person who doesn't have the common touch and never will.We needed change, folks, big change. A new direction and you Calgarians who voted for her deserve the blame. All of it.Not her, you. She is, what she is. A shallow impersonation of a mayor.Now live with it, live with her callousness and her many disasters.You had it coming.