MAKICHUK: The long range killing game just got a lot easier

The footage which went viral earlier showed one of the Russian soldiers dropping to the ground after the Ukrainian sniper took the long-distance shot.

However, some in the sharpshooting community remain skeptical.

It does not help his story, that he is a 58-year-old ex-businessman.

"For conventional sniping, there are so many variables that are hard to quantify, so the reality is anything over about 1,300 meters (about 4,265 feet) can be more luck than skill," said Steve Walsh, a former US Marines sniper instructor.

Factors that must be taken into account include gravity, wind speed and direction, altitude, barometric pressure, humidity and even the Coriolis Effect.

It is a very complicated mission. No room for amateurs or weekend warriors, which this fellow is.

In other words, sniping is weaponized math.

Is it just Ukraine bragging? Propaganda to be used against the Russians? Most media outlets, if not all, are saying the shot is being “claimed.”

Perhaps not. The vetting to become a sniper in Ukraine is considerable.

The Ukrainian army central command, forced to mobilize military capacity wherever it could be found, recruited particularly proficient shooters to create a sniper corps, putting them through about two months of tests, the Kyiv Post reported.

That includes classes (including lie detectors, camouflage, physical fitness, vehicle identification, communications systems, hand-to-hand combat and first aid,) +and eventually assigning them to sniper “platoons” controlled by AFU’s special forces command.

“Sort of, it was like being cast as an actor for a film,” one sniper told the Kyiv Post. “They were really picky about what they wanted.”

“They (the AFU) vetted us for everything, they even gave us lie detector tests,” he said. “But the funny thing was, they never checked how well we could shoot… I guess they trusted us on that.”

The movie-famous ghillie suit, a full-body outfit with ropes and faux foliage hanging off it is rarely used in the AFU, interviewees said. Ghillie suits are heavy and commonly an AFU sniper must cross kilometres of varying terrain to get to a good shooting position.

Next, if the shot is taken, the sniper must be ready — the Russians won’t wait to figure out where exactly it came from, but they will plaster the general area with an automatic grenade launcher or mortars, as fast as they can, the Kyiv Post reported.