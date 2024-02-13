Opinion

MAKICHUK: The mighty tank, as we know it, may be dead

The T-64 tank with the Ukrainian Army looks modern, but it is 50 year old technology
The T-64 tank with the Ukrainian Army looks modern, but it is 50 year old technology
Loading content, please wait...
Tanks
Russia-Ukraine war
Drone warfare
Russian T-90MS tank
German Leopard 2A6 tank
DJI drones
Ukrainian T-64 tank
British Challenger II tank
M1 Abrams tank
M3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news