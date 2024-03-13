MAKICHUK: The real enemy may soon be at the gates

.

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a prepared sum-of-all-fears PR exercise designed to intimidate the West, said that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened.

While this is not great news by any stretch, it is neither a surprise or anything to get excited about.

Keep in mind, that one US nuclear submarine, could take out just about every major city in Mother Russia — leaving these sites smouldering ruins.

Of course, nobody wants that. But should we be frightened or concerned and fear the threats from the Kremlin's resident psycho?

Should we start building that underground survival shelter?

Ironically, something also happened this week, that many folks didn't see, and to me, this is a far, far greater threat to the free world.

In fact, these are the real bad guys and they are coming with an agenda far more dangerous.

According to a report in Air & Space Forces Magazine, Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, the new head of the North American Aerospace Defence Command and US Northern Command (NORAD), warned lawmakers on March 12 that Chinese warplanes could begin operating near the US Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) as soon as this year.

Yep, it was bound to happen. Chinese warplanes, right on our doorstep.

All those years of buying their junk at retail stores in Canada and the US has come back to haunt us.

They don't like us and they don't mean well — and their military is expanding by leaps and bounds, while we argue about whether to support our military, or worse, cut back on our military readiness — a readiness in question.

For example, the once mighty USAF plans to shrink its total aircraft inventory in fiscal 2025 (FY25) cutting its plans for new airframes while continuing to retire old platforms, the service revealed in its budget request, released on March 11.

The net result? It plans to divest 250 aircraft in FY25, dropping its total aircraft inventory below 5,000, an unprecedented small number.

Facing budget caps and new procurement delays, the US Navy is poised to reduce the overall size of its fleet, while China continues to expand its naval forces by leaps and bounds.

And as the American public’s perception of the armed forces becomes increasingly divided at the same time the US Army has reached crisis levels of low recruitment — it seems no one wants to fight for America anymore.

Things are no better in Canada.

A leaked document, published by the Washington Post, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told allies he has no intention of hitting the NATO commitment to spend 2% of GDP.

Then came a Wall Street Journal editorial that cast Canada as a deadbeat that relies on others for its defence and doesn't deserve to be either in NATO or the G7.

Air Defence Identification Zones are buffer regions that extend beyond territorial boundaries, covering airspace hundreds of miles from the coastline that nations use to track approaching aircraft.