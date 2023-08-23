To me, it was torture. Utter torture.
Going to church on Sundays, with my parents and brother, Jim. Having to dress up, in my Sunday best. Ukrainian Orthodox, of course, at St. Vladimir and Olga’s, in Windsor, ON.
Listening to those Ukrainian masses, feeling guilt. Horrible, depressing funerial dirges in deep voices. Terrible paintings on the walls that I didn't understand.
God was good, we were bad. Get on your knees, you bastard, and pray.
Pray for good things to happen. Pray for your salvation. Pray for anything and everything.
Make your decision, for Christ!
I could not wait to get out of there, even though, I did feel renewed and somewhat reinvigorated, afterward.
I had suffered through it and hopefully was better for it. But thank God, there was a silver lining. My parents would take us to a good restaurant afterward, usually the House of Lee for Chinese or the Harmony Grill.
And Dad, who was a hard-working man, one of, if not the best, mechanics at Dan Kane Chevrolet, was all holy, for 24 hours. Swearing off the booze (he never did) and promising to be a better, churched-up man.
It was a weekly routine in a blue collar town.
All great stuff, right? A bunch of detriments, like us, who built Canada. Built it strong. Worked hard and never looked back or asked for a handout.
Today, things have changed, fallen through the cracks, become distorted.
Under the Trudeau regime, our country is a stumbling, helter-skelter disgrace. A shadow of what it once was and heading downhill fast. He is killing everything that we held so proud. A master of disaster.
There was a time I was proud to say 'I am Canadian.' Not anymore.
Our leaders seem weak and incapable. Nothing ever seems to get done, the wheels turning low and slow.
A Western Standard reader, named Lorne, emailed me recently, with this comment.
“This is not Canada anymore.”
That comment really threw me, because it was so accurate and true. He’s right, this is not Canada anymore. I totally agree.
At least, not the Canada we knew. It is gone. It is nothing. We are a shambles.
It has become a splintered, tumultuous land of hate and polar opposites, provincial feuds and top-down federal policies that threaten the livelihoods of Canadian families, struggling to survive under a regime of cold indifference.
Make no mistake, under Justin we are a fractured nation. Our very way of life, under attack. In effect, fertile ground for CIA manipulation.
Case in point, eco-radical environment minister Steven Guilbeault. Or Gibo, as he is now known.
This guy is the least qualified, least objective and without question the worst choice to hold this position and make decisions that will impact Canada's future.
But, par for the course, for the current PMO.
And now, Gibo is heading to China, to make nice with the Chinese Communist Government, to discuss Liberal policies on the oil and gas sector and the carbon tax.
It goes without saying, Xi Jinping and the PRC will play him like a cheap fiddle. And so they should. Wouldn’t you?
Imagine, Liberal fools selling us out, to China, to give credence to their green polices, which could potentially destroy our economy.
Do you think any prime minister, Stephen Harper, Paul Martin, Jean Chretien, et al, would do such a thing?
Seeking weak-kneed consultations with a country that has aligned itself with the malevolent Vladimir Putin and the Russians against Ukraine — against democracy and freedom.
They hate us, they want to kill us, and destroy us. My God.
So what is Canada now? What are we and what do we stand for?
Do we even exist anymore? Is it now largely irrelevant on the world stage, as some have said? A laughing stock in diplomatic circles.
Hiding from our responsibilities with NATO while the PMO plays the big shot at the G8 and other high-level talks.
Meantime, we have been left out of new security pacts such as AUKUS. A kick in the teeth for the Trudeau government, which attempted to play it down.
Folks, the world doesn’t trust us, anymore.
Even worse, there is a rumour circulating around Ottawa, that should Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives get into power, they will face a daunting task — having to chop an incredible $70 billion from the budget.
Clearly, we have squandered the potential of our grand democracy.
Dragged it into the gutter like a Shakespearean tragedy, for the aggrandizement of a “Golden Boy.”
To quote, the great Mordecai Richler: “The truth is Canada is a cloud-cuckoo-land, an insufferably rich country governed by idiots, its self-made problems offering comic relief to the ills of the real world out there, where famine and racial strife and vandals in office are the unhappy rule.”
Are we, as Lucien Bouchard once said, not a real country?
A client state of the US, dependent upon and enthralled by it, while pretending we are sovereign?
And if so, why bother any longer with this charade?
(8) comments
I was at a Rebel News book signing event in Dresden Ontario to meet Tamara Lich and hear her speak. Sold out and a very effective speaker.
I wrote to Rebel news as well as asked their Merch person and their COO to please come up with a T-shirt that isn't pro Canada but anti Trudeau and the left idiots.
Here's my slogan and this article hit it on the head.
"Trudeau's Canada is not my Canada" or "This is not my Canada".
If anyone comes up with a T shirt for sale that condemns these left wing nutbars please get it out there so we can buy them.
Also a friend just gave me a shirt that says " Trump for prime minister"- Sure gets reactions but it's just ridiculous anyway, but many of us would vote for him to get rid of these idiots!
eshea... love your thinking... does "Trudeau's Canada is a path I cannot follow" I don't have T-Shirts but I thought I would share... All the Best
It's bad enough the hole is so deep but now it's filling up with sewage too. Poilievre must be insane to want to be PM.
Excellent and accurate article
Canada is an Orwellian nightmare with a psychotic and psychopathic child as PM
The crazy thing is
ALL our institutions turned out to be just as corrupted as the psychopath Trudeau
Dave this article reads like you actually still care about Canada as you understand it from your boy hood. I for one never thought the west was part of a "Country" in fact Canada was never a country! Only a colony of Great Britain nothing more... a delusion.
Dave if you want to make scrambled eggs you have to crack a few eggs..
I for one strongly desire and aim for Saskatchewan to become a sovereign nation free of over 100 years of miss treatment from central Canada. The thought of Manitoba, BC and perhaps Alberta joining Saskatchewan to form a great democratic, capitalist nation free and independent gives me great comfort... that said building a new nation sucks and it is hard work! There will be sacrifices.
Dave Canada is not over it never was... and the sooner you realize that the sooner you will be able to calm yourself. Dave we need you to focus on writing articles on how to build our western nation. If I understand correctly you are focused on military interest... well let us know your thoughts on building a military for western Canada, equipment, join NATO (Yes or No), perhaps a piece on provincial police force should Saskatchewan. Manitoba, BC, and Alberta form independent forces or one force to work together... etc., etc.
Dave let go... we need your help building a nation!
All the Best!
Treason!
Not too often, I agree with Mr Makichuk .But this time- Well said sir.
When Muslims can organize a million person march happening across Canada September 20, 2023 inviting all other faiths and parents of all coulours and political parties to protest what government is doing in our schools to our children and grandchildren, because if Christians dared, everyone would be labeled a racist, white supremacist, it tells you how far we have fallen. Hopefully we can make it into Edmonton to participate. I don't recognize this country anymore. I think the song "Rich Men North of Richmond" is speaking to people across the world for good reason. Yes, Ottawa is north of Richmond.
