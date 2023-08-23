Trudeau

Prime Minister Trudeau — responsible for removing Canadian heroes from the pages of the Canadian passport.

 Courtesy of CBC

To me, it was torture. Utter torture.

Going to church on Sundays, with my parents and brother, Jim. Having to dress up, in my Sunday best. Ukrainian Orthodox, of course, at St. Vladimir and Olga’s, in Windsor, ON.

Ukrainian religious art

Writer Dave Makichuk found Ukrainian Orthodox painfully obscure he says, but identifies that congregation with hard-working values that built the Canada that the Trudeau Liberals seem intent on taking apart.

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

(8) comments

eshea
eshea

I was at a Rebel News book signing event in Dresden Ontario to meet Tamara Lich and hear her speak. Sold out and a very effective speaker.

I wrote to Rebel news as well as asked their Merch person and their COO to please come up with a T-shirt that isn't pro Canada but anti Trudeau and the left idiots.

Here's my slogan and this article hit it on the head.

"Trudeau's Canada is not my Canada" or "This is not my Canada".

If anyone comes up with a T shirt for sale that condemns these left wing nutbars please get it out there so we can buy them.

Also a friend just gave me a shirt that says " Trump for prime minister"- Sure gets reactions but it's just ridiculous anyway, but many of us would vote for him to get rid of these idiots!

guest688
guest688

eshea... love your thinking... does "Trudeau's Canada is a path I cannot follow" I don't have T-Shirts but I thought I would share... All the Best

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

It's bad enough the hole is so deep but now it's filling up with sewage too. Poilievre must be insane to want to be PM.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Excellent and accurate article

Canada is an Orwellian nightmare with a psychotic and psychopathic child as PM

The crazy thing is

ALL our institutions turned out to be just as corrupted as the psychopath Trudeau

guest688
guest688

Dave this article reads like you actually still care about Canada as you understand it from your boy hood. I for one never thought the west was part of a "Country" in fact Canada was never a country! Only a colony of Great Britain nothing more... a delusion.

Dave if you want to make scrambled eggs you have to crack a few eggs..

I for one strongly desire and aim for Saskatchewan to become a sovereign nation free of over 100 years of miss treatment from central Canada. The thought of Manitoba, BC and perhaps Alberta joining Saskatchewan to form a great democratic, capitalist nation free and independent gives me great comfort... that said building a new nation sucks and it is hard work! There will be sacrifices.

Dave Canada is not over it never was... and the sooner you realize that the sooner you will be able to calm yourself. Dave we need you to focus on writing articles on how to build our western nation. If I understand correctly you are focused on military interest... well let us know your thoughts on building a military for western Canada, equipment, join NATO (Yes or No), perhaps a piece on provincial police force should Saskatchewan. Manitoba, BC, and Alberta form independent forces or one force to work together... etc., etc.

Dave let go... we need your help building a nation!

All the Best!

Major Tom
Major Tom

Treason!

guest633
guest633

Not too often, I agree with Mr Makichuk .But this time- Well said sir.

northrungrader
northrungrader

When Muslims can organize a million person march happening across Canada September 20, 2023 inviting all other faiths and parents of all coulours and political parties to protest what government is doing in our schools to our children and grandchildren, because if Christians dared, everyone would be labeled a racist, white supremacist, it tells you how far we have fallen. Hopefully we can make it into Edmonton to participate. I don't recognize this country anymore. I think the song "Rich Men North of Richmond" is speaking to people across the world for good reason. Yes, Ottawa is north of Richmond.

