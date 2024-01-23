MAKICHUK: Time to put an end to Bettman's folly

"Hockey is not a one-man show; it's a team effort. If you don't work as a team — even if one or two guys aren't working — you're not going to win. That's the way it is." — Guy Lafleur

Break up the NHL.

That’s right, break it up. Stop the bleeding.

Stop it now. Stop it in its tracks.

The league has too many teams — 32 squads in two conferences and four divisions.

Only the NFL has as many teams.

And Count Chocula, a.k.a commissioner Gary Bettman, wants to expand it even more!

This madness has to stop. He's destroying our game.

If anything, as my friend Bullitt Bob says, they need to chop six teams, not keep expanding.

We’re already facing a tidal wave of mediocre hockey. Must we make it, even worse?

Let hockey live where it thrives, and let hockey die where it’s on life support.

This past weekend, I watched the mighty Canucks host the visiting Maple Leafs on my big-screen.

The pace of the Canuck attack was so fierce in the first period, it made my head spin.

I could not keep track of the puck nor could the announcers.

No team on the planet earth could withstand that. So of course, the Canucks racked up a big lead.

But more to the point, I really enjoyed that hockey. It was fun to watch. The Leafs would also rally and come back to tie it.

But what I later realized, is that this quality of playoff-style hockey is quite rare.

Most NHL games are as dull as an investment seminar, just bloody awful. Yes, some teams have superstars, but most teams don’t.

Take my Red Wings, for example. A good, growing team, under Stevie Y.

And lately, a good goalie named Lyon, who is holding the fort.

In the famous words of Scotty Bowman, hockey is 40% goalie.

And if the goalie stinks, hockey is 100%.

Well, Lyon is the real deal, so far.

But even a great traditional Original Six team, like my Red Wings, are not the best entertainment money can buy.

They still have a ways to go, to be a contender. They don’t have any big stars on that team, no McDavid to dominate. Not even close.

Building up a franchise now is a major challenge. If not an impossible challenge. You make do, with what you have.